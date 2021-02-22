SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State’s Tylee Irwin claimed the first Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor of her career, league officials announced Monday. Irwin averaged 28.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg while adding four steals, three blocks and two assists as she paced the Jackrabbits to a pair of road wins over North Dakota State.
On the weekend, she shot a combined 62.1 percent (18-for-29) from the field, including 63.6 percent (7-for-11) from the 3-point range while going 13-for-15 from the free throw line.
