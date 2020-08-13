BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles girls’ tennis team opened the 2020 season with a triangular sweep of Brookings and Milbank in Brookings on Thursday.
Yankton edged Milbank 5-4.
For the Gazelles, Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Kayla Marsh won in singles play. Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon won in doubles action.
Yankton earned a 9-0 sweep of Brookings.
Yankton, 2-0, hosts Lennox and Vermillion in a triangular on Tuesday. Start time is 11 a.m.
YANKTON 5, MILBANK 4
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Halli Essington 10-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Hattie Muellenbach 10-3; Jenna Johnson M def. Frannie Kouri 10-5; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Alexis Ninneman 10-6; Hope Karels M def. Addison Gordon 11-10 (7-4); Kayla Marsh Y def. Marian Mischel 10-6
DOUBLES: Essington-Muellenbach M def. Schaefer-N. Krajewski 10-8; Johnson-Ninneman M def. Kouri-Camille McDermott 10-8; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Karels-Mischel 10-2
YANKTON 9, BROOKINGS 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Skylor Ness 10-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Lynn Foster 10-0; Frannie Kouri Y def. Tristina Ting 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Paige Foster 10-3; Addison Gordon Y def. Brea Tonsager 10-0; Kayla Marsh Y def. Heather Rudd 10-2
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Ness-Ting 10-1; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Foster-Foster 10-6; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Tonsager-Rudd 10-1
JV: Lauren Gillis Y def. Rae Nupen 10-2; Gillis Y def. Mary Rudd 10-3
