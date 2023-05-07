SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks won the Class AA boys’ medley relay on the final day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Bucks’ foursome of Austin Gobel, Rugby Ryken, Nate Schoenfelder and Dylan Payer clocked a 3:33.38 in winning the event. Payer also claimed seventh in the 1600, finishing in 4:22.27.
One area boy claimed an individual medal Saturday, as Platte-Geddes’ Lee Reiser followed up Friday’s seventh place finish in the shot put with a third place finish in the discus (169-9).
Several area relay teams took home top-eight finishes on the boys’ side.
In Class A, Ethan-Parkston was third in the 1600 relay (3:32.20) and sixth in the medley (3:41.84), with Cael Ryther, Evan Bartelt and Kolter Kramer running on both relays. Beresford was fourth in the medley (3:40.86), with Dakota Valley eighth (3:43.79). Bon Homme was eighth in the 1600 relay (3:36.47).
In Class A, Viborg-Hurley was third in the 400 relay (45.08), Menno was third in the 1600 relay (3:35.48) and Freeman Academy-Marion was seventh in the medley relay (3:48.15).
The Yankton girls claimed a pair of individual top-eight performances. Tierney Faulk, who was sixth in the long jump on Friday, claimed third in the triple jump (35-9 3/4). Shae Rumsey was sixth in the 400 (58.71).
Rumsey also helped the Gazelles to a sixth place finish in the 1600 relay, joined by Sydnee Serck, Alivia Dimmer and Gracie Gutzmann to finish in 4:07.15.
Also earning individual top-eight finishes on Saturday were Menno’s Ashton Massey, fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.27); Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall, seventh in the 400 (59.15); and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Josie Curry, eighth in the discus (129-4).
Vermillion claimed top-eight finishes in three Class A relays: fourth in the 400 (51.50), seventh in the 1600 (4:12.01) and eighth in the medley (4:26.06). Grace Chaussee ran on all three relays, with Jaymes Drake, Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta each running on two relays.
Also in Class A, Dakota Valley was fourth in the medley (4:21.84), with Ethan-Parkston seventh (4:23.22). Elk Point-Jefferson was seventh in the 400 relay (51.70).
Centerville placed in two Class B relays, third in the 400 (52.42) and sixth in the 1600 (4:16.97). Harper Wattier, Izzie Eide and Lillee Shearer ran on both Tornado relays.
