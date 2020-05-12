RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central High School has announced Pat Moriarty as its next head track and field coach, announced Tuesday.
Moriarty, who has coached track and field for 15 seasons at the Class AA and Class A levels, has been an assistant at Central for the past three seasons, and has spent 11 years as an assistant in the Cobblers program. He began his coaching career at Lead-Deadwood High School before his first stint at Central, and was head coach at Douglas for two seasons prior to returning to the Cobblers.
Prior to his teaching and coaching career, Moriarty ran at Black Hills State University where he was two-time All-American.
