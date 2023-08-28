PARKSTON — Parkston made quick work of Hanson, claiming a 25-11, 25-9, 25-17 victory in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Gracie Oakley posted 12 kills and two ace serves, and Mya Nuebel had seven kills, 14 digs and two ace serves for Parkston (5-2). Avery Bogenreif had 18 assists. Lauren Ziebart posted seven kills and three blocks, Berkley Ziebart had six kills and Keeara Oakley added two blocks in the victory.
