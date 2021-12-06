The South Dakota media preseason boys’ basketball poll and inaugural girls’ basketball polls were announced on Monday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Christian and DeSmet claimed the top spots in the boys’ polls.
In Class AA boys, Yankton received a vote in the preseason poll. The Bucks finished third in the state a year ago.
In Class A boys, Dakota Valley was third and Vermillion received a vote. Viborg-Hurley was fifth in Class B boys, with Platte-Geddes receiving votes.
Sioux Falls Washington, Winner and Aberdeen Roncalli claimed the top spot in the girls’ polls. Dakota Valley and Wagner received votes in the Class A girls’ poll. Viborg-Hurley received votes in the Class B girls’ poll.
Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (4) 35
2. O’Gorman (1) 32
3. Washington (4) 31
T-4. Lincoln (1) 19
T-4. Aberdeen Central 19
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 7, Mitchell 4, Rapid City Stevens 1, Brandon Valley 1, Yankton 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian (9) 49
2. Sioux Valley (1) 40
3. Dakota Valley 21
4. St. Thomas More 15
5. Dell Rapids 11
Receiving votes: Tea Area 7, Winner 4, Milbank 1, Madison 1, Vermillion 1
Class B
1. De Smet (10) 50
2. White River 30
3. Aberdeen Christian 26
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 8
5. Viborg-Hurley 7
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Canistota 6, Howard 5, Lyman 4, Waubay-Summit 3, Castlewood 2, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Lower Brule 1, Gregory 1
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (9) 49
2. O’Gorman (1) 38
3. Brandon Valley 22
4. Stevens 20
5. Harrisburg 13
Receiving votes: Pierre 3, Aberdeen Central 3, Mitchell 1, Rapid City Central 1.
Class A
1. Winner (4) 40
2. St. Thomas More (2) 29
3. Hamlin (2) 26
4. West Central (1) 14
5. Flandreau (1) 13
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Dakota Valley 6, Tea Area 5, Wagner 3, Lakota Tech 2, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Garretson 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (7) 40
2. Corsica-Stickney (2) 35
3. White River 29
4. Ethan 17
5. Castlewood (1) 13
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 5, Colman-Egan 4, Viborg-Hurley 2, Herreid/Selby Area 2, Warner 1, Bridgewater-Emery 1, Wall 1.
