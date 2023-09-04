Bucks Third In Latest Poll
Buy Now

Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring talks to his starters prior to the Bucks' Eastern South Dakota Conference boys' soccer match against Harrisburg earlier this season. Yankton is third in the latest South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association poll for Class AA boys.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks have moved to third in the latest South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association poll for Class AA boys, announced Monday.

Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-0) is first, followed by O’Gorman (4-0-1) and the Bucks (4-2). The Bucks host Brandon Valley on Tuesday and Brookings on Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.