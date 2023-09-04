The Yankton Bucks have moved to third in the latest South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association poll for Class AA boys, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-0) is first, followed by O’Gorman (4-0-1) and the Bucks (4-2). The Bucks host Brandon Valley on Tuesday and Brookings on Thursday.
Harrisburg (5-1) holds the top spot in the Class AA girls’ rankings.
Sioux Falls Christian (6-0-1) is first in the Class A boys’ rankings. Vermillion (3-0) is third. Dakota Valley (0-3-1) and Freeman Academy (1-0-1) are tied for fifth.
Tea Area (5-1) holds the top spot in the Class A girls’ poll. Dakota Valley (3-3) is fifth. Vermillion (2-3) received votes.
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 2. O'Gorman; 3. Yankton; 4. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 5. Spearfish
RECEIVING VOTES: Rapid City Central, Sturgis Brown, Huron
TOP 5: 1. Harrisburg; 2. Mitchell; 3. Rapid City Central; T4. Pierre T.F. Riggs; T4. Rapid City Stevens
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central, Spearfish, Sioux Falls Lincoln
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Tea Area; 3. Vermillion; 4. Belle Fourche; T5. Dakota Valley; T5. Freeman Academy; T5. St. Thomas More
RECEIVING VOTES: Groton Area, James Valley Christian, West Central
TOP 5: 1. Tea Area; 2. Groton Area; 3. West Central; 4. Sioux Falls Christian; 5. Dakota Valley
RECEIVING VOTES: Vermillion, Garretson
