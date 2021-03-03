SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty seniors Karlee McKinney and Sarah Castaneda each were named honorable mention all-conference as the Great Plains Athletic Conference announced its women’s basketball post-season awards on Wednesday.
McKinney was the lone Lancer to average in double figures this season, scoring 13.7 points per game while also leading the squad in assists (50). She graduates with 1,061 career points, 127 made three-pointers and 164 assists.
Castaneda averaged 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in her first season on the court after missing most of the 2018-19 season and all of the 2019-20 season. In 65 career games, including 25 this season, she posted 490 points, 259 rebounds and 72 assists.
Mount Marty finished 4-21 overall, 2-20 in the GPAC.
Morningside, the regular season and tournament champion, nearly swept the major post-season awards. Sierra Mitchell was named the league’s Player of the Year. Morningside’s Faith Meyer shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with Jamestown’s Noelle Josephson and Briar Cliff’s Kennedy Benne. Mustangs head coach Jamie Sale was named the league’s Coach of the Year. Dakota Wesleyan’s Haidyn Pitsch was named the league’s Freshman of the Year.
Earning second team all-GPAC honors was Dakota Wesleyan’s Matti Reiner, a sophomore from Tripp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.