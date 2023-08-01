ST. LOUIS — Eight South Dakota football players were named to the preseason all-Missouri Valley Football Conference team as voted on by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and select media members and announced Tuesday.

Cornerback Myles Harden, linebackers Stephen Hillis and Brock Mogensen, and wide receiver/return specialist Carter Bell were named to the first team. That tied for the second-most first-team selections in the 12-team league. Running back Travis Theis and offensive guard Isaac Erbes earned second-team recognition. Edge rusher Brandon Webb and safety Dennis Shorter received honorable mention.

