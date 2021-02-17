BURNSVILLE, Minn. — University of Sioux Falls golfer J.J. Cooney has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Preseason Golfer of the Year.
Cooney, a senior from Pickstown and graduate of Andes Central, is a three-time All-NSIC selection. He had three top-10 finishes in 2019-20 and has 16 top-10 finishes in his career with five top-five finishes and an individual title.
Winona State, the 2019 champions, was the preseason favorite in the league, followed by Concordia-St. Paul and USF.
The 2020-21 NSIC men's golf schedule will commence in March after competition was canceled last fall. The three-round NSIC Men’s Golf Championship will take place this spring on April 16-18 at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.