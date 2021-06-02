PARKSTON — Parkston pounded out 11 hits on the way to a 9-2 victory over Alexandria in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Kade Bialas went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Parkston. Landon Sudbeck also had two hits and two RBI. Josh Polreis posted two hits and two run scored. Jon Akre doubled. Max Scott, Isaak Bialas, Logan VanPelt and Carter Kalda each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Doyle doubled for Alex. Chase Arend and Hayden Baumiller each had a hit.
Isaak Bialas allowed one run over five innings, striking out four, for the win. Scott struck out five in two innings of relief. Casey Haynes took the loss.
Parkston, 1-0, travels to Wessington Springs on June 9. Alex, 0-1, hosts Colton for a doubleheader on Friday.
Juniors
Hartington 10, Wakefield 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Jaxson Bernecker had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI to lead Hartington past Wakefield 10-1 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Jaylan Lammers had two hits and two RBI for Hartington. Carson Arens had a double and two RBI. Brett Kleinschmit, Tyan Baller, Weston Heine and Grant Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Lucas Wortman pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win. Bernecker struck out two in an inning of shutout relief.
Hartington, 3-1, travels to Ponca on Monday.
Tuesday
Wayne 12, Hartington 4
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne jumped ahead three runs in the first inning in a 12-4 victory over the Hartington Seniors team Tuesday night.
Leadoff batter Brett Kleinschmit picked up two hits and two RBI for Hartington (0-3). Dan Puppe and Aaron Bloom recorded RBI as well.
Caden Heithol started for Hartington, giving up six runs in one inning of work. Jude Crie pitched the final three and a third innings, giving up six runs.
Hartington faces Wakefield Wednesday night in Hartington.
