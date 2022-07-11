SCOTLAND — Tyndall scored in six of seven innings to pull away to a 22-10 victory over the Parkston Orange squad in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Baseball 14-Under Class B Region 5 Tournament, Monday at Scotland.
Jackson Kaul went 3-for-4 with a double and six runs scored for Tyndall. Carter Smith also had three hits. Mason Jolley tripled and doubled, driving in five. Cooper Mudder had two hits and three RBI. Major Aarstad also had two hits. Isaiah Crownover had a hit and three RBI in the victory.
Quayden Culbert and Trey Boettcher each tripled and doubled for Parkston. Hayden Mette doubled and singled, driving in four. Gage Jodozi also doubled and singled. Jayden Digmann also had two hits. Javin Kniffen and Landon Weber each had a hit in the effort.
Aarstad went the distance in the win, striking out six. Five different pitchers worked for Parkston, with Digmann striking out three in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Tyndall will play Scotland-Menno today (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. Parkston draws Alexandria in the 5 p.m. game.
Scotland-Menno 13, Alexandria 3
SCOTLAND — The Scotland-Menno Trappers scored all 13 of their runs in the third inning in a 13-3 victory over Alexandria in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Baseball 14-Under Class B Region 5 Tournament, Monday at Scotland.
Erick Buechler had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Trent Guthmiller and Brayson Meng each had a double and two RBI. Izayah Ulmer and Cayden Ganschow each had a hit in the victory.
Meng struck out three batters over two innings for the win. Kory Keppen and Ganschow each had three strikeouts in the contest.
Scotland-Menno advances to face Tyndall in the 7 p.m. game today (Tuesday). Alexandria will play the Parkston Orange squad in an elimination game at 5 p.m.
Region 7A
Wagner 13, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Wagner eliminated Elk Point-Jefferson from the South Dakota VFW Baseball 14-Under Class A Region 7 Tournament with a 13-7 victory over the Huskies Monday night in North Sioux City.
Brody Van Roekel went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for EPJ. Benjamin Prouty also had two hits. Blake Trudeau had a hit and two RBI. Levi Hanson, Jace Shatswell and Owen Rigg each had a hit in the effort.
Vermillion 11, Wagner 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion rolled to an 11-1 victory over Wagner in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Baseball 14-Under Class A Region 7 Tournament, Monday at North Sioux City.
Jack Moskowitz had a hit and four RBI, and Karson Preister had a hit and three RBI for Vermillion. Nolan Nygren, Hayden Christopherson, Ryne Chapman, Cooper Reiser and Ryan Vitt each had a hit in the victory.
Vitt picked up the win, scattering three hits and striking out five in the five-inning contest.
Dakota Valley 23, EPJ 5
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley jumped out to an 8-3 lead after three innings and pulled away to a 23-5 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Baseball 14-Under Class A Region 7 Tournament, Monday at North Sioux City.
Brody Van Roekel doubled for EPJ. Levi Hanson, Jace Shatswell, Blake Trudeau, Leland Mick, Benjamin Prouty and Ben Akin each had a hit in the effort.
Luke Schmitz took the loss, striking out four in four innings of work.
Region 6B
Canistota-Freeman 18, Salem 0
FREEMAN — Canistota-Freeman’s Riley Tschetter and Tayden Kerrigan combined on a four-inning no-hitter as the Sticks stuffed Salem 18-0 in the in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Baseball 14-Under Class B Region 6 Tournament, Monday at Freeman.
Jackson Donlan went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, and Tschetter went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI for Canistota-Freeman. Luke Peters and Tate Sorensen each had two hits. Alaric Knittel and Easton Miller each doubled. Kerrigan and Oliver Waltner each had a hit in the victory.
Kerrigan pitched the first two innings, striking out two, for the win. Tschetter struck out six in his two innings of work.
The Sticks now play the winner’s bracket game at 2:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) in Freeman.
Region 6A
Tea Area 12, BAH 2
LENNOX — Tea Area claimed a 12-2 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in an elimination game in the South Dakota VFW Baseball 14-Under Class A Region 6 Tournament, Monday at North Sioux City.
Tommy Walth tripled and doubled for B-AH. Evan Haak, Kasen Voss and Jackson Meyer each had a hit in the effort.
Walth struck out five batters in his 2 1/3 innings of work.
B-AH 15, DV 13s 0
LENNOX — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson stayed alive in the Region 6A Tournament with a 15-0 rout of the Dakota Valley 13-under squad on Saturday.
Ashton Oberle doubled twice and Jace Adams tripled, driving in four, for B-AH. Evan Brown, Tommy Walth, Jackson Meyer and Kasen Voss each had a hit in the victory.
Walth and Oberle combined on the three-inning no-hitter, each striking out two.
Tea Area 9, BAH 0
LENNOX — Tea Area claimed a 9-0 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in the opening round of the Region 6A Tournament on Saturday.
Tommy Walth and Jace Adams each had a hit for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson.
Evan Brown took the loss, striking out three in his four innings of work.
Regular Season
Vermillion 16s 5, EPJ Jrs. 3
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion team scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Vermillion 16-under team in youth baseball action on Sunday.
Ty Trometer and Hunter Kempf each had two hits for EPJ. Landon Johnsen doubled. Kayden Moore and Evan Hailey each had a hit in the victory.
Joel Dahlhoff doubled and singled, and Carter Hansen had two hits for Vermillion. Kobe Detlefsen and Riley Sudbeck each had a hit in the effort.
More pitched three innings of relief, striking out two, for the win. Detlefsen took the loss in relief.
Parkston 16s 9, EPJ Jrs. 4
PARKSTON — The Parkston 16-under team outlasted the Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion team 9-4 in youth baseball action on Saturday.
Seven different players had one hit each for EPJ: Keaton Gale, Ashton Fairbanks, Jacob Gale, Grayson Girard, Landon Johnsen, Aiden Zach and Wyatt Herrity.
Zach took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.