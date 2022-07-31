FREEMAN — The Wynot Expos entered the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in the bottom half of the field, because, in the words of player-manager Lee Heimes, “we weren’t consistent.”
For the past week, the Expos have been, culminating in a 4-2 victory over Freeman in the district championship on Saturday in Freeman.
Jalen Wieseler and Jackson Sudbeck each had two hits, each including a home run, for Wynot. Devon Lammers posted a double. Dawson Sudbeck posted the other Expos hit.
Bailey Sage had two hits and Owen Feser homered for Freeman. Jake Weier doubled and Jackson Fiegen had a hit in the effort.
Peyton Wieseler went the distance for the Expos, striking out eight, for the win. Trey Christensen took the loss, with Nate Broehm striking out five in his 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.
Freeman struck first, as a Weier double and a Sage single gave the Black Sox a 1-0 edge in the first. But Peyton Wieseler, in his first year of amateur baseball after spending the spring on the Mount Marty University junior varsity team, settled in to sit down the next eight batters.
“It took Peyton a bit to get into the game, but then he came out attacking batters,” Lee Heimes said. “He kept hitters off balance. Dawson Sudbeck did a good job of calling the game behind the plate.”
Wynot took the lead for good in the third inning. Dawson Sudbeck led off with a single, then was replaced on the basepaths by Lee Heimes after a fielder’s choice play. Jalen Wieseler followed, sending a ball over the left-center field fence for a two-run home run.
Jalen Wieseler earned tournament MVP honors, going 7-for-14 with three extra-base hits and three RBI. He also struck out seven batters in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision in the semifinal win over top-seeded Lesterville.
“I’ve been seeing the ball well all week,” Jalen Wieseler said of his tournament performance. “Pitching-wise, I had good defense behind me.”
Wynot added to its lead with a solo shot by Jackson Sudbeck and a RBI double by Lammers.
Freeman did not get two baserunners on in the same inning the rest of the way. A solo blast by Feser accounted for the final Black Sox run.
“We didn’t have anybody on base,” said Weier, Freeman’s player-manager. “We had nothing to feed off of.”
The Black Sox went into the final day of the regular season with a chance to earn the second seed, finishing third.
“All season our pitching has been good, our hitting has been good,” Weier said. “We’ve been losing games where we outhit our opponents by three or four hits.”
Both teams advance to the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, beginning Aug. 3 in Mitchell. Pairings will be announced today (Sunday).
For Wynot, heading to state on the heals of a 7-1 record in July — the only loss was to Class A Vermillion, and the wins include state qualifiers Dimock-Emery and Akron — is a big boost.
“Whenever you win your last game going into state, it gives you a little boost of confidence that you can compete with whoever you’re facing,” Jalen Wieseler said.
Though Freeman enters state after a setback, it still has momentum from its run to the district final.
“It’s always good to finish the season out strong,” Weier said. “It builds confidence in these young guys.”
Pick-Up Players Announced
Seven players — four from Lesterville and three from Crofton — will have the opportunity to continue their post-seasons as pick-up players for the state-qualifying teams from District 6B. The number of pick-up players per team is based on the number of out-of-town “release” players on a team’s roster.
Wynot picked up James Kaiser and Seth Wiebelhaus of Crofton, and Alex Wagner of Lesterville.
Freeman had one pick-up player, Michael Drotzmann of Lesterville.
Tabor also had one pick-up player, Tyler Edler of Lesterville.
Menno picked up two players, Jared Wiebelhaus of Crofton and Tanner Van Driel of Lesterville.
