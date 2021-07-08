VERMILLION — University of South Dakota men’s golfer Ben Hicks received the CoSDIA Academic All-District Men’s At Large Team honor Thursday afternoon.
Hicks is one of 12 members on the District 6 team. Hicks holds a 3.75 Grade Point Average. Last season Hicks was the top finisher for USD at the Summit League Championships, placing seventh with a tournament score of 220.
Hicks averaged a 76.28 on the season and recorded one round at par or below and a 5-over relative to par over the course of 18 rounds in the spring season.
