SIOUX FALLS —South Dakota sophomore hurdler Brithton Senior has been named the Summit League Track Athlete of the Week for the period ended Jan. 24.
Senior captured the 60-meter hurdles at the Dakota Realty Invitational in a blistering 7.90 seconds. The time leads the Summit League and ranks 14th in the nation. It also broke the DakotaDome facility record of 7.96 seconds held by USD hurdles coach Teivaskie Lewin.
The South Dakota men’s track and field squad are ranked No. 19 in the country this week by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
Hailing from Hanover, Jamaica, Senior garners the Summit’s weekly award for the first time this season and third time in his career.
South Dakota returns to action on Feb. 5-6 with the Bison Open in Fargo, North Dakota.
