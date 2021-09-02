Jordynn Salvatori will remind you of the final play.
When the senior on the Yankton volleyball team describes the tight-knit nature of her squad and is asked to point to a specific moment in the recent match, she’ll go right to the final point.
“That last play,” she said, with a smile. “The huddle after we won was so much fun.”
Salvatori, with 11 kills, played a key role in the Gazelles recording a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Class A member Beresford in a cross-class volleyball showdown Thursday night at the YHS gym.
The victory capped off a wild week for the Gazelles (3-5), who suffered a five-set defeat to Harrisburg on Tuesday.
“We’ve been focusing on gaining something from each match,” Salvatori said. “Even if we lose, we keep pushing and keep pushing.”
Yankton set the tone early in the match against Beresford, with a 12-2 start in the first set and was then able to avoid any long lulls the rest of the way.
That was so good to see us take control like that and play our game, and not let up,” Yankton head coach Chelsea Law said. “We even got to work some new things in.”
Such as?
A few new wrinkles to speed up the tempo of the offense, Law added.
Senior Chloe McDermott led the way with 12 kills to go along with two ace serves, while sophomore setter Camille McDermott tallied 30 set assists and seven digs. Seniors Emily Reinhardt, Molly Savey, Britta Pietila and Jillian Schulte also played key roles, as did sophomores Macy Drotzmann and Payton Moser.
Collectively, the Gazelles were also able to play with a lead and finish sets, which could be crucial the rest of the season, according to Law.
“You could see that we were playing with more confidence, even in those times where they (Beresford) put a few points together,” she said. “It’s good to be in those pressure situations and learn how to fight out of them.”
Following a loss to O’Gorman in the season opener, Yankton then lost in five sets to Dakota Valley (last year’s Class A runner-up) and then went 2-2 at a tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska. Then came Tuesday’s near-victory over Harrisburg.
“We’re playing aggressive volleyball, and playing right with and competing with some really good teams,” Law said.
There’s more to it, as well, according to Salvatori.
“We have an amazing connection,” she said. “Everything is clicking and we really get along with each other.”
After capturing their first home victory of the season to cap off a wild week, the Gazelles are now off until next Tuesday when they host Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
“Winning at home is always a big goal of ours, so hopefully we can build off this and do it some more,” Salvatori said.
In sub-varsity action Thursday against Beresford, Yankton swept the JV match 25-20, 25-19, won the sophomore match 25-12, 22-25, 15-9, and also won the lone freshman match 25-8, 25-16.
