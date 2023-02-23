MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – South Dakota sophomore Emily Kahn won her first Summit League title during Thursday’s day two of the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships inside the Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Kahn earned her first Summit League individual title when she touched the wall in 22.74 in the 50 free finals, to edge Denver’s Erika Remington (22.75), by one-hundredth of a second.
Kahn would close Thursday by leading off a title-winning 200 free relay for South Dakota in a school record time of 1:31.76. Kahn, who opened in 22.81, was joined by Christina Spomer, who was sixth in the 50 free final, Skyler Leverenz and Carson White.
Kahn’s victory in the short sprint race was part of a strong day for the Coyotes who established four school records (three individual and one relay) during a limited schedule of finals on Thursday.
Matthew Sorbe, a freshman, broke the school’s 500 free record twice while Mack Sathre broke his own school mark in the 200 IM.
Sorbe, who joined the team for the spring semester, swam 4:31.15 in the morning prelims, narrowly missing out on the ‘A’ final. He would come back in the evening to win the ‘B’ final in 4:28.17 and finish ninth overall.
Sathre, a senior, also established his school mark in the morning prelims, becoming the first Coyote to go under 1:48 in the 200 IM, with a time of 1:47.98. He would end up fourth in the ‘A’ final in the evening, clocking a 1:48.21.
Zachry Kopp had a hand in two runner-up finishes on Thursday while Cassie Ketterling also reached the podium.
Kopp, a senior, was edged in the 50 free finals by Lindenwood senior Elliott Irwin, who clocked 19.72 to Kopp’s 19.80.
Kopp led off a runner-up 200 free relay quartet that included Aidan Gantenbein, Alec Thomas and Sathre that finished in 1:19.98, edged by Lindenwood, a Summit League newcomer, who touched in 1:19.43.
Ketterling, a fifth-year senior, earned All-Summit League honors with a third-place finish in the 200 IM where her season best of 2:04.07 was just off her school record time of 2:03.31 from last year’s Summit League Championships.
Grace Schultz, a freshman, swam a collegiate best of 2:06.68 in the morning prelims to make the ‘A’ final where she would finish eighth in 2:07.83.
Camilla Brogger-Andersen, a freshman was fifth in the 500 free in 4:56.73 while Parker Sonnabend won the ‘B’ final in the 200 IM in a personal best of 1:49.89, moving up one spot to third on the school’s all-time chart.
Friday’s schedule includes five individual finals along with the women’s three-meter diving competition and the 400 medley relay. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. for swimming and 12:30 p.m. for diving before finals at 5:30 p.m.
