PONCA, Neb. — Zain Stark struck out 17 batters as the Ponca Senior Legion team defeated the Pierce Seniors 3-0 Wednesday.
Stark threw 107 pitches in the contest, walking only two batters.
Austin Janssen registered three hits for Ponca while Kaden Kratke, Guy Severeide and Matt Logue tallied an RBI apiece in the victory. Janssen scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first as Logue drew a bases-loaded walk. Ponca added two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ponca’s Junior Legion team defeated the Pierce 8-1. Trystan Bevelhymer struck out nine Pierce batters in four innings pitched while adding two RBIs on the offensive end. Connor Schamp also registered two RBIs.
Pierce took the early lead but Ponca scored two runs in the first and second while adding three runs in the third to build a comfortable lead.
