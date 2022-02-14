NIOBRARA, Neb. — Bloomfield opened the Sub-District D1-8 Girls’ Basketball Tournament with a 58-42 victory over Boyd County on Monday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Madison Abbenhaus finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and six steals to lead Bloomfield, which will face top-seeded Niobrara-Verdigre in the semifinals today (Tuesday). Alexandra Eisenhauer finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Christina Martinson added nine points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Boyd County, which finished with a 4-17 record.
BOYD COUNTY (4-17) 10 11 9 12 — 42
BLOOMFIELD (14-9) 14 12 12 20 — 58
Regular Season
Avon 48, Gayville-Volin 40
GAYVILLE — Avon used three players in double figures, including a double-double from Tiffany Pelton, to outlast Gayville-Volin 48-40 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Courtney Sees scored 13 points to lead the balanced Avon attack. Pelton filled the stat sheet, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and three steals. Samantha Brodeen added 12 points in the victory.
Molly Larson scored a game-high 22 points and had four assists for Gayville-Volin. Maia Achen had seven points and 13 rebounds. Keeley Larson added eight rebounds.
Avon, 10-9, awaits the start of Region 6B play next week. Gayville-Volin finishes the regular season at home against Freeman on Thursday.
AVON (10-9) 8 12 13 15 — 48
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (9-10) 6 9 14 11 — 40
Vermillion 54, Madison 31
VERMILLION — Chandler Cleveland scored a game-high 15 points to lead Vermillion past Madison 54-31 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Kasey Hansen finished with 12 points for Vermillion. Kensie Mulheron and Jenaya Cleveland each had four steals in the victory.
Zoey Gerry led Madison with 14 points.
Vermillion, 14-5, ends the regular season at home against Parker on Friday. Madison travels to Milbank today (Tuesday).
MADISON (3-14) 6 2 11 12 — 31
VERMILLION (14-5) 18 11 8 17 — 54
Hanson 66, Beresford 43
BERESFORD — Hanson put five players in double figures in a 66-43 victory over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Annalyse Weber scored 16 points and Alyssa Moschell had 14 points for Hanson. Vanessa Doyle scored 12 points. Kylie Haiar and Eliza Oltmanns each had 11 points in the victory.
Ella Merriman led Beresford with a game-high 21 points. Kara Niles added 10 points.
Hanson, 15-4, travels to Chamberlain on Thursday. Beresford travels to Lennox today (Tuesday).
HANSON (15-4) 18 18 13 17 — 66
BERESFORD (8-11) 12 11 6 14 — 43
