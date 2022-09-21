College of Saint Mary converted on two of three penalty kicks, the last of which came with 21 minutes to play, as the Flames escaped Mount Marty 3-2 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Jimena Estrada Gomez scored both penalty kicks and assisted on the Flames’ other goal.
For Mount Marty, Zollie Kubity and Twyla Himmel scored, with Samarah Hendricks assisting on the Himmel goal.
Alivia Schade made four saves in the second half for the Flames, with Gabby Felker stopping one shot in the first half. Kelsey Tabbert stopped eight shots for Mount Marty.
Mount Marty kept the Flames at bay until the 29:46 mark, when a foul in the box set up Gomez for her first PK attempt. Less than two minutes later, Gomez found Anderson for the second Flames goal.
But the Lancer defense regrouped and went into the locker room down 2-0.
“The first half we start so strong, but when we give up that first goal we’ve struggled,” Tabbert said. “We tried to focus on a physical and mental reset, find something to just get out of our own heads.
“It worked in our favor.”
In the locker room, Lancer head coach Cynthia Chavez reminded the team that they were competitive.
“A lot of it was confidence for them today,” she said. “We made them away that we were not playing bad.”
The Lancers were the aggressors to start the second half, resulting in Kubity getting a breakaway for the Lancers’ first goal in three conference matches. It was followed less than three minutes later by their second, as Hendricks’ free kick found the head of Himmel in front of the goal for the tying score.
“We got momentum after the first goal,” Chavez said. “We had a lot more energy today. We didn’t put our heads down right away.”
With 21 minutes to play, another foul put Gomez on the line for another penalty kick. She converted, giving the Flames the lead for good.
“I was freaking out because I missed the last PK I took in high school,” Gómez said in a College of Saint Mary release. “Breathe in, breathe out – that’s what I told myself. It’s about placing it, not power. I went to the right side both times.”
The Lancers kept the pressure on the Flames’ defense the rest of the way, matching College of Saint Mary with six shots on goal in the second half.
“We stuck together,” Tabbert said. “Lately, especially the last two games, we’ve come together some more.”
The Lancers, now 1-4-2 overall and 0-3 in the GPAC, hit the road to face Briar Cliff on Saturday. The Chargers (5-1-1, 3-0 GPAC) are receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll.
“Briar Cliff will be a challenge and the girls know it,” Chavez said. “Today was a big step for them.”
CSM, 5-2-1 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC, hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.
