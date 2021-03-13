HURON — After back-to-back frustrating losses, the Viborg-Hurley girls got some good advice from head coach Molly Mason.
Go out and have fun.
That advice worked, as the Cougars outlasted Hanson 40-37 to win the seventh place game of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Viborg-Hurley was sparked by two of its three seniors. Sydney Voss finished with a game-high 16 points for the Cougars. Nevaeh Ronke capped her career with a double-double, posting 10 points and 14 rebounds.
“Sydney, Nevaeh and Rachel (Christensen) are going to be some huge shoes to fill,” Coach Mason said.
Also for Viborg-Hurley, which finished at 19-6, Denae Mach scored seven points, Coral Mason had six rebounds and five assists, and Estelle Lee added three steals off the bench.
Mekiah Campbell led Hanson (19-6) with 15 points and 11 rebounds, joining the Cougars’ Ronke on the all-tournament team. Shelby Hernandez finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Annalyse Weber added eight points.
The Cougars looked on their way to another slow start in the opening minutes, as Hanson quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead as Viborg-Hurley opened the game with four fouls.
But Voss got Viborg-Hurley on the board with five straight points, and the game was on.
“The biggest thing coming in for us was I knew we were tired, but I wanted them to go out and have fun,” Coach Mason said. “We seemed to control the turnovers better, and rebounding was huge for us today.”
Hanson pushed out to a five-point lead early in the second quarter, but an 8-0 Cougar run in the second quarter helped give Viborg-Hurley a 21-17 halftime lead.
“Our pressure seemed to be successful,” Coach Mason said, referring to a full-court press put on by the Cougars after the opening quarter. “They weren’t able to set up in their offense
Hanson quickly tied the game in the third quarter, but back-to-back three-pointers by Denae and Delana Mach gave the Cougars their largest lead, 29-23. That lead would also be short-lived, as seven straight Hanson points gave the Beaverettes their only lead of the second half, 30-29, early in the fourth quarter.
After the teams traded baskets throughout the fourth quarter, Viborg-Hurley claimed a 38-36 lead with just under a minute to go, as Denae Mach scored on a basket in the post.
“The biggest thing for us in the last two minutes was that we needed to be patient,” Coach Mason said. “We knew if we could get a shot if we kept setting screens.”
Hanson failed to score on its ensuing possession, but two Cougar fouls — one on offense, followed by one on defense — gave the Beaverettes the opportunity to tie the game with 4.8 seconds to play. Campbell made the second of two, and Voss hit both of her free throws with 9-10ths of a second remaining to ice the win.
The Cougars will return three starters and a host of supporting players with state tournament experience.
“We have some young girls eager to get back here,” Coach Mason said.
VIBORG-HURLEY (19-6)
Sydney Voss 5-12 6-7 16, Nevaeh Ronke 5-13 3-4 10, Delana Mach 1-2 0-0 3, Coral Mason 1-8 2-2 4, Denae Mach 3-8 0-2 7, Shelby Lyons 0-0 0-0 0, Estelle Lee 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-46 8-12 40.
HANSON (19-6)
Mekiah Campbell 7-13 1-2 15, Shelby Hernandez 3-8 6-8 12, Vanessa Doyle 0-5 0-2 0, Annalyse Weber 3-10 2-3 8, Alyssa Moschell 0-2 0-0 0, Paige Endorf 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Haiaer 0-1 0-0 0, Erin Dewald 1-1 0-0 2, Eliza Oltmanns 0-1 0-0 0, Andrea Thelen 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14-42 9-15 37.
VIBORG-HURLEY 7 14 8 11 — 40
HANSON 10 7 11 9 — 37
Three-Pointers: VH 2-8 (Del. Mach 1-2, Den. Mach 1-3, Voss 0-1, Mason 0-1, Lee 0-1), Hanson 0-9 (Doyle 0-4, Weber 0-3, Moschell 0-1, Oltmanns 0-1). Rebounds: VH 35 (Ronke 14), H 32 (Campbell 11). Personal Fouls: VH 17, H 16. Fouled Out: Ronke, Del. Mach. Assists: H 7 (three with 2), VH 6 (Mason 5). Turnovers; H 20, VH 19. Blocked Shots: H 4, VH 1. Steals: VH 11 (Lee 3), H 6 (Weber 2, Moschell 2).
