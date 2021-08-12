BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles varsity tennis squad didn’t drop a match in a triangular with Milbank and Brookings Thursday in Brookings.
The Gazelles (2-0) defeated Milbank and Brookings 9-0 respectively.
Maggie Schaefer defeated Milbank’s Hattie Muellenbach 10-6 and Brookings’ Paige Foster 10-0. Nora Krajewski earned 10-1 wins over Alexis Ninneman (Milbank) and Tristian Ting (Brookings). Sabrina Krajewski picked up a 10-2 win over Hope Karels (Milbank) and a 10-1 win over Brea Tonsager (Brookings).
Frannie Kouri, Addison Gordon and Paige Mitzel each picked up two wins as well.
In doubles action, Nora Krajewski and Schafer teamed up for a pair of wins in flight one. Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon took two flight two wins and Marsh and Kouri two flight three wins.
Yankton is back in action Tuesday in Vermillion, taking on Vermillion and Lennox in a triangular starting at 1 p.m. at the USD Tennis Courts.
YANKTON 9, MILBANK 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Hattie Mullenbach 10-6; Nora Krajewski Y def. Alexis Ninneman 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Hope Karels 10-2; Frannie Kouri Y def. Marion Mischel 10-6; Addison Gordon Y def. Elsie Seffrood 10-0; Paige Mitzel Y def. Amelia Pederson 10-1.
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schafer Y def. Mullenbach-Ninneman 10-3; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Karels-Mischel 10-3; Marsh-Kouri Y def. Seffrood-Pederson 10-0.
JV: Kayla Marsh Y def. Ashlyn Lamp 8-1; Lexus Sherman Y def. Caitlyn Frerichs 8-0; Natasha Wells-Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Lamp-Frerichs 8-1.
YANKTON 9, BROOKINGS 0
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Tristina Ting 10-1; Maggie Schaefer Y def. Paige Foster 10-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Brea Tonsager 10-1; Frannie Kouri Y def. Heather Rudd 10-1; Addison Gordon Y def. Hannah Okerman 10-2; Paige Mitzel Y def. Elle Coplan 10-7.
DOUBLES: Schafer-N. Krajewski-Schafer Y def. Ting-Foster 10-2; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Tonsager-Rudd 10-3; Kouri-Marsh def. Okerman-Coplan 10-2.
JV: Kayla Marsh Y def. Rae Nupen 10-1; Lexus Sherman Y def. Mary Rudd 10-5; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Ally McKnight 10-3; Sophie Turner B def. Natasha Wells 10-5; Yuki Zhu B def. Lillian Poeschl 10-5; Josie Entwistle B def. Elise Koller 10-1; Mitzel-Sherman Y def. Nupen-M Rudd 10-4; McKnight-Tanner B def. Lima-Zapon-Wells 10-2; Zhu-Entwistle B def. Koller-Poeschl 10-1.
