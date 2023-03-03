BROOKINGS — Mount Marty’s two senior heptathletes held their seed, as Mason Schleis finished third and Seth Wiebelhaus placed fourth in the event at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Friday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
Keiser’s Cole Wilson won with 5,347 points. Dakota State’s Treshawn Roberts (5,174) was second, followed by Schleis (5,104) and Wiebelhaus (4,949).
Schleis finished third in the 1,000 (2:48.37), fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.46) and sixth in the pole vault (13-7 ½).
Wiebelhaus finished second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.30) and 1,000 (2:47.90) and sixth in the pole vault (13-7 ½).
In the one women’s final for MMU on Friday, senior Gracie Rippen finished 19th in the pole vault, clearing 11-6 ¾.
Marcus Jnofinn just missed the finals of the mens’ 60-meter dash, clocking a 6.78 to place 10th. He finished 0.014 out of eighth.
Freshman Jonathan Fuselier just missed finals of the men’s 60-meter hurdles, clocking an 8.25 to rank 11th.
Nathan Simons was 16th in the 600 prelims in 1:22.34.
Calli Davis finished 19th in the prelims of the women’s 400, clocking a 59.38. Donovan Breckenridge was 20th in the men’s 400 (49.25) prelims.
In the women’s 60-meter hurdle prelims, Ashinee George finished 38th, running 9.21.
