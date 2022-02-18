NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rylee Rosenquist was a rebound shy of a triple-double during Friday’s 67-37 Dakota Valley win over Madison.
Rosenquist finished with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Dakota Valley (16-4). Peyton Tritz added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jorja VanDenHul contributed 12 points in the win.
No stats reported for Madison (3-17).
Both teams begin Region play next week.
Vermillion 56, Parker 25
VERMILLION — Brooke Jensen’s strong night led Vermillion to a 56-25 win over Parker Friday night in Vermillion.
Jensen tallied 25 points to lead all scorers for Vermillion. Kasey Hanson added seven points.
Alexis Even tallied 11 points for Parker. Parker Lessman contributed eight points.
Both teams concluded their regular season’s Friday. They now await Region play.
PARKER (1-19) 5 6 8 6 —25
VERMILLION (15-5) 17 6 23 10 —56
Wagner 58, Platte-Geddes 22
WAGNER — Three players scored in double figures to lead Wagner to a 58-22 win over Platte-Geddes Friday night in Wagner.
Ashlyn Koupal tallied 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Wagner. Shalayne Nagel added 14 points and Emma Yost 12.
Cadence Van Zee tallied eight points to lead Platte-Geddes. Karly VanDerWerff contributed seven points.
Both Wagner and Platte-Geddes prepare for Region play next week.
P-G (11-9) 4 12 3 3 —22
WAGNER (19-1) 12 18 17 11 —58
Gregory 44, Bon Homme 39
GREGORY —Brooklyn Kenzy tallied 16 points to lead Gregory to a 44-39 win over Bon Homme Friday night in Gregory.
Asia VanDerWerff added seven points for Gregory.
Olivia Bures tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds for Bon Homme. Erin Heusinkveld contributed nine points and four steals.
Both teams will be back in action in Region play.
BON HOMME (7-13) 17 6 4 12 —39
GREGORY (9-11) 13 9 9 13 —44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.