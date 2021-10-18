VERMILLION – South Dakota women’s swimming and diving team dropped a 176-64 dual with Iowa State inside the DakotaDome Pool on Saturday.
The Cyclones registered two new DakotaDome Pool records during the dual, which dropped the Coyote women’s dual mark to 1-1 on the season.
Iowa State opened the dual with a win in the 400 medley relay, clocking a pool record of 4:17.80 with the foursome of Emily Haan, Lehr Thorson, Lucia Rizzo, Sophia Goushchina.
Iowa State redshirt freshman Winter Craig set a new pool record in the 200 butterfly, winning the race in 2:20.31.
The Coyotes received runner-up finishes from freshman Mairead Powers in the 200 backstroke (2:20.92), Teagan Haberkorn in the 400 freestyle (4:47.60), Stella Fairbanks in the three-meter diving event (258.30) and Isabel Fairbanks in the 200 breaststroke (2:46.56).
South Dakota foursome of Christina Spomer, Emily Kahn, Madilyn Sindelar and Meghan Atwell clocked 1:50.22 in the 200 free relay to finish second.
The Coyote quartet of Lucie Anderson, Atwell, Sara Mayer and Kahn placed third in the 400 medley relay in 4:26.66.
Mayer, a freshman, finished third in the 100 freestyle in 59.65 while freshman Sophia Vitela was third in the 400 free in 4:49.05. Naomi Bingham scored 243.23 on the three-meter diving event to finish third while Isabelle Davenport swam to third in the 200 breaststroke in 2:49.15.
South Dakota women head to the Kansas Tri-Duals on Friday and Saturday while the Coyote men will make their season debut in Lawrence as well.
