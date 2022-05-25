FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—South Dakota sophomore Eerik Haamer is moving on in the pole vault after Wednesday night’s performance at the NCAA West Preliminary held at John McDonnell Field.
Haamer, a two-time All-American indoors, qualified for his first NCAA Outdoor Championships. He was one of seven vaulters to clear the final height of 17-8 ¼ (5.39m). With the competition concluded, the remaining five qualifying spots were determined by fewest misses among the group that had cleared the previous height of 17-4 ¼. Haamer heads to Track Town USA with the 13th-best height in the nation this season, clearing 18-0 ½ (5.50m) at the KT Woodman Classic in April. South Dakota has sent a men’s pole vaulter through to the national meet every season since 2017.
Third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot and sophomore Tre Young both joined him in the top-30 of the field. Both cleared a top height of 16-6 ½ (5.04m).
Fifth-year senior Matt Slagus broke South Dakota’s hammer throw record on the final throw of his collegiate career, launching the hammer 211-2 (64.36m) for 15th place at the regional meet. The mark led the field through the first flight and ranked second after the second flight. Slagus held on to a top-12 qualifying spot until midway through the final throw of the third and final flight. He was one of four men to post a personal best on the day, improving from his 37th-place ranking to just outside qualifying position for the NCAA Championships.
Slagus was joined in the hammer throw competition by fourth-year senior teammate Jessie Sullivan with a best throw of 195-6 (59.60m).
South Dakota resumes action Thursday with the women taking the stage for the first time. The Coyotes’ first event of the day is the women’s hammer throw at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.