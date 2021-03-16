Competitors from Yankton took home a number of individual and team honors from recent figure skating competitions.
As a team, Yankton finished first in both the Prairie Polar Blast event in Brookings, and the Ice Crystal Classic event in Luverne, Minnesota. The squad also recently competed in the Frosty Blades event in Blaine, Minnesota.
Here are individual results from those three events.
Brookings Prairie Polar Blast
Ashton Adams: Solo Comp FS1 1st, Open FS Bronze 2nd, Stroking FS1 2nd, Couples Spot. Lt. Ent. Bronze 2nd, Char Spot Bronze 1st, Jump & Spin Bronze 4th, Rhythmic Ball Bronze 1st, Team Ensemble 1st.
Braxton Adams: Interp Bronze 1st, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 5th, Open FS Bronze 4th, Solo Comp FS1 3rd, Rhythmic Hoop Bronze 2nd, Stroking FS1 1st, Jump & Spin Bronze 4th, Charp Spot Bronze 3rd, Team Ensemble 1st.
Iyanna Becker: Delta 3rd, Interp Delta 1st, Stroking Delta 4th, Solo Comp Delta 1st, Char Spot Delta 3rd, Team Ensemble 1st ..
Brooklynn Bentley: Freestyle 1 2nd, Char Spot Bronze 3rd, Jump & Spin Bronze 1st, Stroking FS1 3rd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 3rd, Couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 1st, Solo Comp FS1 2nd, Team Ensemble 1st.
Alivia Berry: Solo Comp FS1 1st, Char Spot Bronze 1st, Jump & Spin Bronze 3rd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 1st, Stroking FS1 2nd Team Ensemble 1st.
Izabelle Hagemann: Team Ensembe 1st,
Molly Hunhoff: Stroking Delta 3rd, Char Spot Delta 2nd, Delta 2nd.
Taylor Larson: Stroking FS1 1st, Freestyle 1 3rd, Couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 1st, Jump & Spin Bronze 1st, Team Ensemble 1st.
Alice Petersen: Team Ensembe 1st,
Eva Paulson: Footwork 4 2nd, Freestyle 4 1st, Open FS Silver 3rd, Solo Comp FS4 1st.
Hailee Privett: Open FS Silver 1st, Footwork 4 2nd, Artistic Silver 2nd, Rhythmic Hoop Silver 4th.
Nora Schramm: Freestyle 1 1st, Couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 2nd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 4th, Team Ensemble 1st.
Morgan Stevens: Char spot Beta 1st, Interp Beta 1st, Stroking Beta 2nd, Beta 1st, Team Ensemble 1st.
Adison Uhall: Stroking FS2 1st, Jump & Spin Bronze 3rd, Char Spot Bronze 2nd, Solo Comp FS2 2nd, Team Ensemble 1st.
Luverne Ice Crystal Classic
Ashton Adams: Open FS Bronze 4th, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 2nd, Stroking FS1 1st, Couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 3rd, Solo Comp FS1 1st, Char Spot Bronze 2nd, Rhythmic Ball Bronze 1st, Jump & Spin Bronze 3rd, Team Ensemble 2nd.
Braxton Adams: Solo Comp FS1 1st, Char Spot Bronze 4th, Rhythmic Hoop Bronze 3rd, Interp Bronze 2nd, Stroking FS1 2nd, Open FS Bronze 3rd, Jump & Spin Bronze 3rd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 4th, Team Ensemble 2nd.
Iyana Becker: Char Spot Delta 2nd, Stroking Delta 3rd, Delta 4th, Interp Delta 3rd, Solo Comp Delta 3rd. Team Ensemble 1st
Brooklynn Bentley: Jump & Spin Bronze 1st, Stroking FS1 3rd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 1st, Couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 2nd, Solo Comp FS1 3rd, Freestyle 1 1st, Char Spt Bronze 5th Team Ensemble 2nd.
Alivia Berry: Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 3rd, Jump & Spin Bronze 1st, Stroking FS1 2nd, Solo Comp FS1 2nd, Open FS Bronze 3rd, Team Ensemble 2nd.
Izabelle Hagemann: Team Ensemble 1st
Taylor Larson: Jump & Spin Bronze 1st, Couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 2nd, Team Ensemble 2nd.
Alice Petersen: Team Ensemble 1st
Nora Schramm: couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 3rd, Team Ensemble 2nd.
Morgan Stevens: Stroking Beta 2nd, Char Spot Beta 1st, Beta 1st, Interp Beta 4th, Team Ensemble 1st.
Adison Uhall: Stroking FS1 3rd, Jump & Spin Bronze 1st, Char Spot Bronze 1st, Solo Comp FS1 2nd, Team Ensemble 2nd.
Blaine Frosty Blades
Ashton Adams: Solo Comp FS1 2nd, Rhythmic Ball Bronze 2nd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 2nd, Couples Lt Ent Bronze 3rd, Jump & Spin Bronze 2nd, Open FS Bronze 6th, Char Spot Bronze 5th, Team Ensemble 3rd.
Braxton Adams: Solo Comp FS1 4th, Rhythmic Hoop Bronze 5th, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 4th, Jump & Spin Bronze 2nd, Open FS Bronze 5th, Char Spot Bronze 6th, Team Ensemble 3rd.
Iyana Becker: Delta 2nd, Solo Comp Delta 3rd, Char Spot Delta 3rd.
Brooklynn Bentley: Freestyle 1 1st, Solo comp FS1 2nd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 1st, Couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 3rd, Jump & Spin Bronze 3rd, Char Spot Bronze 2nd, Team Ensemble 3rd.
Alivia Berry: Solo Comp FS1 1st, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 1st, Open FS Bronze 3rd, Char Spot Bronze 4th, Team Ensemble 3rd.
Taylor Larson: Freestyle 1 5th, Couples Lt Ent Bronze 3rd, Jump & Spin Bronze 3rd, Team Ensemble 3rd.
Mikayla Meyer: Solo Comp FS3 2nd, Rhythmic Ball Bronze 1st, Open FS Bronze 6th.
Eva Paulson: Open FS Silver 2nd, Footwork Silver 5th, Solo Comp FS4 1st, Freestyle 4 2nd.
Hailee Privett: Open FS Silver 4th, Footwork Silver 6th, Artistic Silver 3rd, Rhythmic Hoop Silver 1st.
Nora Schramm: Freestyle 1 2nd, Couples Spot Lt Ent Bronze 3rd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 5th, Team Ensemble 3rd.
Adison Uhall: Solo Comp FS2 3rd, Rhythmic Ribbon Bronze 2nd, Char Spot Bronze 3rd, Team Ensemble 3rd.
