Can Yankton find a way to slow down Parker Phillips?
That will be one of the many storylines for Friday night’s 7 p.m. high school football game between top-ranked Yankton (4-0) and fourth-ranked Mitchell (3-1) at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Phillips, the senior running back for Mitchell, is already near 1,000 yards on the ground this season and has also scored 14 touchdowns. Yankton fans remember him well, after Phillips ran for 259 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in last year’s victory over the Bucks.
Here is a look at five areas for the game.
Key For Bucks: Refocusing
According to head coach Brady Muth, the Bucks ‘haven’t arrived yet.’
They jumped out to an early lead in last week’s game against Vermillion, but then watched as the Tanagers marched back to take a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter. The Bucks responded with a touchdown drive and then scored on a defensive touchdown to capture the 34-21 victory.
There were certain lessons, however, Yankton learned in the game.
“Last week was a really good lesson in making sure we are mentally prepared for a football game,” Muth said.
Many of the mistakes the Bucks made in the DakotaDome, he added, were ones they made in practice the preceding Monday and Tuesday.
“We need to do a better job of analyzing our shortcomings as a team and fixing those deficiencies,” Muth said. “Somewhere in our minds we said ‘this is good enough’ — there is no room for ‘good enough.’
The Bucks need to ignore the ‘noise’ about being the No. 1 team in Class 11AA, he added, and remember what got them to this point.
Not all of the takeaways from last week’s game were of the ‘what needs to be done’ variety: Yankton displayed a level of toughness in its response, according to Muth.
“We got punched in the mouth and came back and punched back,” he said. “I was very proud of how much we wanted to compete to get the win.
“We are starting to turn a corner here.”
A Look At The Numbers
For the second game in a row, Yankton senior running back Corbin Sohler eclipsed 100 yards in a game with a 102-yard effort against Vermillion last week.
He is leading the team with 90 carries and 406 rushing yards, to go along with six touchdowns. Senior quarterback Trevor Fitzgerald has added 37 carries for 274 yards and eight touchdowns, and has also passed for 362 yards. Sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken has completed 20-of-32 passes for 365 yards.
Sohler is tied with junior Cameron Zahrbock for the team lead with 10 receptions, while Zahrbock has a team-high 246 yards. Sophomore Tyler Sohler has added nine catches for 131 yards.
Yankton has scored a defensive touchdown in each of the past two weeks (on interceptions by sophomore Cody Oswald and senior Mason Ruzicka), and has three total on the season. Oswald has also intercepted five passes over the past two games.
The fact that the Bucks are having success is no surprise, according to Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde.
“They are well coached, and bring a uniqueness in their scheme and style of play,” he said. “They play with confidence and have really talented athletes.”
From what he has seen, Yankton’s confidence and ability to play fast is a “big strength,” VanOverschelde added.
Kicking Depth
The Bucks continue to showcase their kicking depth, with junior Gavin Fortner and sophomore Trevor Paulsen.
Fortner has made 21-of-22 extra points and has connected on two field goals, while Paulsen has handled most of the kickoffs and punts and has also contributed two field goals.
Scouting The Kernels
Much like the Bucks a week ago, the Kernels were held 30 points under their average in a 23-22 loss to Class 11A Dell Rapids last Friday. Mitchell lined up for a 30-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining, but the snap was botched and Dell Rapids recovered. In the loss, the Kernels amassed 398 of their 417 total yards on the ground.
That rushing attack has once again been the staple of the Mitchell offense, particularly Phillips: Through four games, he has rushed for 968 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In last year’s 45-42 victory over Yankton, Phillips ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns, and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
“Parker leads by example and has really embraced his role as a leader,” head coach Kent VanOverschelde said this week. “It is always fun to see young people grow and learn, and we are glad that he is on our team.”
Junior quarterback Tucker Vilhauer has added 367 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Kernels, who are a run-heavy team — of their 186 offensive plays this season, 165 have been runs.
“As a team, we continue to grow,” VanOverschelde said. “We were a young team a year ago, and with a core group of players returning, we continue to build toward consistency.”
Controlling Phillips is certainly task No. 1 for the Yankton defense, but so is playing a little more loosely compared to last week, according to Muth.
“A lot of the mistakes we made (last week) were made because we were working to not make mistakes,” he said. “If we’re going to have success from here on out, we have to keep on the attack — embrace being the target and stay on the attack.”
They Said It
“Coach Muth always tells us that each game could be our last, and we have to play like that,” Yankton senior linebacker Mason Ruzicka said.
“We don’t know how many games we have left, so we have to make the most of them.”
