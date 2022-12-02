TYNDALL — The Bon Homme girls’ basketball program will host a youth girls’ basketball tournament on Feb. 4. The tournament is open to girls’ teams in grades 3-6.
There is a cost to participate. Entry deadline is Feb. 1. Contact Samantha Altwine at 605-464-0541 or Samantha.altwine@k12.sd.us to register a team or for more information.
