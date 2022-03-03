MITCHELL — Wagner veteran Emma Yost has been giving eighth grade guard Ashlyn Koupal the same advice all season.
On Thursday she listened.
Ashlyn Koupal scored all 11 of her points in the second half to help lead Wagner to a 36-33 victory over Winner in the Class A girls’ basketball SoDak 16, Thursday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Shalayne Nagel scored a team-high 13 points for Wagner (21-1), which advanced to state for the first time since 2009.
For Winner, which finished at 14-9, Kansas recruit Bella Swedlund finished with a game-high 18 points. Twelve of those points came in the fourth quarter as the Warriors frantically rallied.
“We’ve been playing good defense all year, and we lived up to that challenge tonight,” said Wagner head coach Mike Koupal. “We just locked down. We knew who their scorers were and who we could help off of.”
Swedlund’s first basket of the game, a three-pointer, helped Winner take its only lead of the game, 5-2. Wagner answered with a Lydia Yost three-pointer and a Nagel layup, but Winner tied the game at 8-8 after the first quarter.
The Wagner defense held winner without a field goal in the second quarter, and four points each from Emma Yost and Nagel gave the Red Raiders a 16-11 edge.
“Defense was the main thing tonight,” Emma Yost said. “Once we were able to shut down their five, we were able to get it done tonight.”
The Wagner defense continued in the third quarter as their offense heated up. Three-pointers by Ashlyn Koupal and Nagel, as well as three baskets in the lane by the Red Raiders, helped Wagner build a 28-17 lead after three quarters.
“I’m very proud of her,” Emma Yost said of the eighth grader Koupal. “I told her, ‘We want the ball in your hands at the end of the game.’ And she finally started to listen to me tonight.”
Wagner stretched that lead to 13, 30-17, before the Winner defensive onslaught began. Winner disrupted the Red Raider offense before it could even get a shot off in some possessions, and Swedlund got on track offensively to pull the Warriors within four, 32-28.
In the closing seconds, Ashlyn Koupal went 4-of-4 from the line to ice the win. The clutch free throw shooting was no surprise to her coach.
“Ashlyn’s in the state KC hoops free throw contest this weekend in Chamberlain,” he said. “Her sister Macy won the state title a couple of years ago. They take pride in that ability.”
The Red Raiders now prepare for state, something that has many excited.
“Our community has had our back since day one,” Emma Yost said. “This group, I don’t think anybody deserves it more.”
