NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota men’s track and field is ranked No. 25 in the nation by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association as released Monday afternoon.
USD’s men are ranked in the top-25 for the fifth time in the last seven weeks.
New top-50 marks from last Friday’s USD Tune-Up meet include freshman Eerik Haamer in the pole vault and redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan in the hammer throw.
Haamer tied for fifth in the nation in the pole vault with his personal best clearance of 18-4 ¾ (5.61m). He equaled the height of teammate Ethan Bray set earlier this spring. Other Coyotes ranked in the men’s pole vault include redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot in 26th (17-6 ½, 5.35m) and redshirt-senior Kaleb Ellis in 43rd (17-2 ¾, 5.25m).
Sullivan moved into 50th in the hammer throw with a personal best launch of 208-5 (63.53m). The mark is just four inches off USD’s school record in the event.
Senior Zack Anderson is the top-ranked Coyote, sitting third in the high jump with a height of 7-5 (2.26m). That mark qualified him for the U.S. Olympic Trials this summer. Redshirt-sophomore Jack Durst is ranked 46th in the high jump (6-11 ¾, 2.13m).
Redshirt-freshman Brithton Senior is the lone track athlete on the list, ranking 10th in the 110-meter hurdles with his time of 13.54 seconds from the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
On the docket this weekend is the Summit League Championships hosted at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field this Thursday through Saturday in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.