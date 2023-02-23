HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic advanced to the District round of the Nebraska Class C2 boys’ basketball playoffs with a 57-40 victory over Ponca in the Sub-District C2-6 championship game, Thursday in Hartington.
Andrew Jones led a balanced Cedar Catholic (21-4) attack with 12 points. Tyan Baller and Jaxson Bernecker each had 11 points. Nolan Becker added 10 points in the victory.
