MENNO — Phil Johnson had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI to lead Dimock-Emery past Menno 7-1 in amateur baseball action on Sunday afternoon in Menno.
Tyson Kayser doubled and singled for Dimock-Emery. Drew Kitchens also had two hits for the Raptors.
Spencer Schultz doubled and singled for Menno. Macon Oplinger also had two hits. Mitch Vandenberg doubled, and Tate Bruckner and Tom Sattler each had a hit in the effort.
Johnson, who struck out three batters in three innings of relief, was credited with the win. Doug Hall took the loss.
Menno hosts the Yankton Lakers on Thursday.
DIMOCK-EM. 030 100 102 — 7 7 0
MENNO 000 000 001 — 1 7 2
Sam Pischke, Phil Johnson (5), Drew Kitchens (8) and Sam Michels; Doug Hall, Cody Ulmer (6), Kyle Munkvold (7), Tom Sattler (9) and Tate Bruckner, Dylan Lehr (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.