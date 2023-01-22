NORFOLK, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield scored 49 points to place seventh in the Mid-State Conference Girls’ Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Pierce won the team title with 153 points, followed by Battle Creek (116) and Boone Central (112).
For Crofton-Bloomfield, Jaisie Janssen won the 155-pound title, Annabelle Poppe finished second at 170 and Pamela Dennis finished third at 115.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Canton beat out Dell Rapids for top honors in the Dakota XII Conference girls’ wrestling tournament, Saturday at North Sioux City.
Canton scored 97 points to beat out the Quarriers (72). Lennox (23) was a distant third, followed by Dakota Valley (10).
Gracie Delgado won the 154-pound title and Mia Gonzalez finished fourth at 120 for Dakota Valley.
OAKLAND, Neb. — Omaha Central edged Norfolk for team honors at the Oakland-Craig Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament, Saturday in Oakland, Nebraska.
Omaha Central finished with 67 points, ahead of Norfolk (53) and Western Iowa (49).
Tri County Northeast was fifth with nine points. Calie Cockburn won the 170-pound title for the Wolfpack.
