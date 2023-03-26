WAYNE, Neb. — The Mount Marty track and field team won four women’s titles and two men’s titles in the 14-team Wildcat Classic, Friday and Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska. The meet was the outdoor season opener for the Lancers.

A strong showing in the sprints highlighted the Lancer women’s performance in the meet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.