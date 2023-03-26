WAYNE, Neb. — The Mount Marty track and field team won four women’s titles and two men’s titles in the 14-team Wildcat Classic, Friday and Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska. The meet was the outdoor season opener for the Lancers.
A strong showing in the sprints highlighted the Lancer women’s performance in the meet.
Senior Elianna Clark (Gayville-Volin) won the 100 in 12.38, leading five Lancers in the top seven in the event: Alexis Even (Parker, 12.67) in fourth, Zelie Sorensen (12.73) in fifth, Isabelle Harder (12.83) in sixth and Aniya Teppo (13.03) in seventh.
Clark also won the 200 in 25.60, with Calli Davis (Elk Point, 26.10) fourth, Sorensen (27.01) seventh and Harder (27.21) eighth.
Gracie Rippen led the Lancers in the field events, winning the pole vault with a mark of 10-2 on the cold and breezy day. Teammate Carlie Schlosser (8-2 1/2) was sixth.
Davis was also second in the 400 (59.26). Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl (1:08.94) was second in the 400 hurdles. Ashinee George (15.62) was fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Andrea Sucha (Niobrara) took home two top-five finishes in the field events, placing third in the high jump (4-11) and fifth in the triple jump (34-7). Lexa Burtzlaff (34-0) was sixth in the triple jump. Maddison Doren (15-10 1/2) was seventh in the long jump.
The Lancer women also won the 400 relay in 50.19, with Hardmeyer, Teppo, Even and Sorensen completing the foursome. The Lancer ‘B’ squad of Ariel Waller, Lauren Mitchell, Paige Millikan and Paige Sickels was fourth in 53.17.
Jonathan Fuselier earned a pair of top-eight finishes for the Lancer men, including a victory in the 110 hurdles (14.76). Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska; 14.94) was third, with Isaac Hegdahl (1:00.21) eighth.
Marcus Jnofinn started his outdoor season with a victory in the 200 in 22.05). In the 400, Donovan Breckenridge (50.48) was second, with Malual Angok (52.40) sixth and Nathaniel Kropuenske (Beresford; 52.42) seventh. Fuselier was also eighth in the 100 (11.07).
Luke Rettedal was sixth in the shot put (49-10). Cristobal Gonzalez was seventh in the 5,000 (15:40.82). Jacob Kueny was eighth in the 800 (2:00.98).
The Lancer foursome of Howard, Gavin Brison, Michael Beyer and Breckenridge finished third in the 400 relay, clocking a 42.84.
Four South Dakota athletes finished in the top-10 of throwing events on Saturday.
Redshirt-freshman Quincy Warren and sophomore Wyatt Pruce placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s discus throw. Warren recorded a mark of 156-6 ¾ and Pruce sent the discus 156-1.
Freshman Kinsley Ragland took eighth in the women’s shot put with a mark of 41-11 ¼. Fourth-year sophomore Riley Griffith added to yesterday’s 10th-place hammer throw finish by taking 10th in the shot put as well.
On Friday, Warren placed third in the hammer throw with a mark of 189-7 ¼ (57.79m). He moves into ninth on the Coyote Top 10 following his first competition as a Coyote. Sophomore Wyatt Pruce took 10th with a throw of 160-5.
Fourth-year sophomore Riley Griffith took 10th place in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 153-11 ¼ (46.92m).
The Lancers will travel to Wichita, Kansas for the Friends University Spring Open, March 30-April 1.
