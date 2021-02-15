The Yankton Bucks moved from third to second in this week’s South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class AA boys, announced Monday.
The Bucks (13-3) trail Sioux Falls Washington (12-0) in the rankings. Yankton hosts fourth-ranked Mitchell (13-3) on Friday and Huron on Saturday to conclude Eastern South Dakota Conference play.
Vermillion (16-0) remained in the top spot in the Class A boys’ rankings. Dakota Valley (14-2) slipped to fourth after ranking third a week ago.
In the Class B boys’ rankings, Viborg-Hurley (13-3) moved from third to second. DeSmet (17-1) remained a unanimous pick for first. Platte-Geddes fell out of the top five, but continues to receive votes.
The Washington girls (10-2) claimed the top spot in the Class AA rankings. Aberdeen Central (15-1), which dropped a game to Brookings last week, ranks second and still has five first place votes.
St. Thomas More (17-1) and West Central (16-2) share the top spot in the Class A girls’ rankings, with St. Thomas More drawing eight first place votes and West Central claiming seven. Winner (16-2) drew the other two first place picks.
Corsica-Stickney (17-2) remained in the top spot of the Class B girls’ rankings. Unbeaten Castlewood (15-0) remained in second, drawing five first place votes. White River (15-1) claimed the other top pick, ranking third. The Viborg-Hurley girls (14-3) remained in fifth this week.
This week marks the final week before regions in Class A and Class B girls’ basketball.
BASKETBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 15 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (17) 12-0 85 1
2. Yankton 13-3 62 3
3. Roosevelt 10-5 42 5
4. Mitchell 13-3 41 4
5. Harrisburg 11-3 24 2
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
1. Vermillion (17) 16-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 13-3 66 2
3. Sioux Valley 16-1 44 4
4. Dakota Valley 14-2 43 3
5. Winner 16-2 10 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 7.
Class B
1. De Smet (17) 17-1 85 1
2. Viborg-Hurley 13-3 65 3
3. Howard 16-2 41 2
4. Canistota 15-2 40 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 14-4 15 RV
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 7, White River 2.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (12) 10-2 79 2
2. Aberdeen Central (5) 15-1 66 1
3. Harrisburg 14-2 52 3
4. O’Gorman 13-5 25 RV
5. Brandon Valley 12-4 18 4
Receiving votes: Mitchell 14, Rapid City Stevens 1.
Class A
T-1. St. Thomas More (8) 17-1 72 1
T-1. West Central (7) 16-2 72 3
3. Winner (2) 16-2 59 2
4. Hamlin 16-2 35 4
5. SF Christian 15-3 17 5
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 17-2 79 1
2. Castlewood (5) 15-0 70 2
3. White River (1) 15-1 53 3
4. Ethan 15-3 23 4
5. Viborg-Hurley 14-3 21 5
Receiving votes: Hanson 9.
