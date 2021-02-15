Bucks Move Up To Second
Buy Now

Yankton's Jaden Kral goes in for a layup during the Bucks' Eastern South Dakota Conference game against Watertown, Friday at the YHS Gym. Yankton moved from third to second in the Class AA boys' rankings of the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks moved from third to second in this week’s South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class AA boys, announced Monday.

The Bucks (13-3) trail Sioux Falls Washington (12-0) in the rankings. Yankton hosts fourth-ranked Mitchell (13-3) on Friday and Huron on Saturday to conclude Eastern South Dakota Conference play.

Vermillion (16-0) remained in the top spot in the Class A boys’ rankings. Dakota Valley (14-2) slipped to fourth after ranking third a week ago.

In the Class B boys’ rankings, Viborg-Hurley (13-3) moved from third to second. DeSmet (17-1) remained a unanimous pick for first. Platte-Geddes fell out of the top five, but continues to receive votes.

The Washington girls (10-2) claimed the top spot in the Class AA rankings. Aberdeen Central (15-1), which dropped a game to Brookings last week, ranks second and still has five first place votes.

St. Thomas More (17-1) and West Central (16-2) share the top spot in the Class A girls’ rankings, with St. Thomas More drawing eight first place votes and West Central claiming seven. Winner (16-2) drew the other two first place picks.

Corsica-Stickney (17-2) remained in the top spot of the Class B girls’ rankings. Unbeaten Castlewood (15-0) remained in second, drawing five first place votes. White River (15-1) claimed the other top pick, ranking third. The Viborg-Hurley girls (14-3) remained in fifth this week.

This week marks the final week before regions in Class A and Class B girls’ basketball.

BASKETBALL

S.D. MEDIA POLL

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 15 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. 

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (17)          12-0       85          1

2. Yankton           13-3      62          3

3. Roosevelt       10-5      42          5

4. Mitchell           13-3      41          4

5. Harrisburg      11-3      24          2

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

1. Vermillion (17)              16-0       85          1

2. SF Christian    13-3       66          2

3. Sioux Valley   16-1       44          4

4. Dakota Valley                14-2       43          3

5. Winner            16-2      10          5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 7.

Class B

1. De Smet (17) 17-1      85          1

2. Viborg-Hurley               13-3      65          3

3. Howard           16-2      41          2

4. Canistota        15-2      40          4

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary   14-4       15          RV

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 7, White River 2.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (12)          10-2      79          2

2. Aberdeen Central (5)                15-1       66          1

3. Harrisburg      14-2      52          3

4. O’Gorman      13-5      25          RV

5. Brandon Valley             12-4      18          4

Receiving votes: Mitchell 14, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

T-1. St. Thomas More (8)              17-1       72          1

T-1. West Central (7)      16-2      72          3

3. Winner (2)      16-2      59          2

4. Hamlin             16-2      35          4

5. SF Christian    15-3      17          5

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 17-2       79          1

2. Castlewood (5)             15-0      70          2

3. White River (1)             15-1      53          3

4. Ethan                15-3      23          4

5. Viborg-Hurley               14-3      21          5

Receiving votes: Hanson 9. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.