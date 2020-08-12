As disappointing as it may have been for the seniors on the Yankton High School girls’ tennis team to come so close to winning a state championship a year ago, the experience may have been rather valuable for the younger players.
It’s now on them to carry the torch this fall for the Gazelles.
Yankton, which opens the season today (Thursday) with a triangular in Brookings, finished second by eight points at last year’s Class A State Tournament — the first year of a new two-class format.
The Gazelles graduated five of their six singles players from that squad and will now look to a group of new faces.
“They saw what competing at a top level looks like,” head coach Vanessa Rockne said.
“Some of them were there to see us when we were in a position to win a state championship.”
With so many newcomers to the varsity lineup, it will be especially important for the Gazelles to spend the early stages of the season developing camaraderie with each other, according to Rockne.
“The biggest thing is establishing trust, and not with the coaches but with themselves,” she said. “There’s some unfamiliarity with them, but trust is the big part of it and then we’ll build from there.”
Within the sport of tennis, trust is particularly important in doubles action, Rockne added — “That’s the big challenge,” she said.
The only returning player from that state tournament squad is Maggie Schaefer, who won the flight two singles title last year. She also teamed with Stacia Sherman to finish second in flight two doubles.
Schaefer, now a junior, will be the guiding force for the Gazelles, according to her coach.
“Maggie has always been a leader in her own way, but maybe it wasn’t as pronounced as it is now,” Rockne said.
“When you’re in flight one (singles), everyone looks to you.”
The Gazelles will also look to the leadership of senior Lauren Gillis, along with junior Kayla Marsh and sophomore Frannie Kouri. Also on the varsity roster is freshman Camille McDermott, eighth-graders Addison Gordon, Evelyne Lima, Lexus Sherman and Natasha Wells, along with seventh-graders Elise Koller, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel and Lillian Poeschl.
“They’ve all been working hard all summer,” Rockne said.
Yankton will have five home dates on its schedule before the Eastern South Dakota Conference Tournament on Sept. 29 in Harrisburg.
The Class A State Tournament will then be held Oct. 5-6 in Rapid City.
