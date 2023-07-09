SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red avenged a pool play loss to Brookings, ousting the Outlaws from the tournament with a 9-1 decision on Saturday.
Regan Garry went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Yankton. Logan Miller doubled and singled. Elle Feser also homered. Brooklyn Townsend, Paige Hatch, Annika Gordon, Rileigh Foster, Olivia Girard and Bailey Vitek each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out three.
S.D. Thunder 12, Fury Red 4
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red opened bracket play with a 12-4 loss to South Dakota Thunder on Saturday morning.
Logan Miller had two hits, and Brooklyn Townsend had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Gracie Brockberg and Bailey Vitek each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out five in 5 1/3 innings of work.
