ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson built an 8-1 lead and held on for an 8-6 victory over Beresford in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Kolby Scheifen and Kaleb Bickett each had two hits for Beresford (4-2). Jake Goblirsch, Alex Winquist and Max Orr each had a hit in the effort.
Skyler Swatek picked up the win, with Tyler Goehring earning the save. Cody Klungseth took the loss.
P-E-T 6, PGDCWLCS 4
PARKSTON — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp scored three runs in each of the first two innings, claiming a 6-4 victory over the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica-Stickney Honkers in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Max Scott doubled and singled, driving in two, for Parkston-Ethan-Tripp. Logan Heidinger also doubled. Landon Sudbeck, Kade Bialas and T.J. Schmidt each had a hit in the victory.
Jaylen Kemp doubled and singled, and Kelby VanDerWerff had two hits for the Honkers. Nate Whalen, Grayson Hanson, Myles Kott and Kane Knudson each had a hit.
Scott struck out 11 batters over five innings for the win. Bialas struck out four in two innings of shutout relief for the save. Hayes Rabenberg took the loss, with Kott pitching four innings of shutout relief.
Parkston-Ethan-Tripp, 2-1, hosts Winner-Colome on Sunday. The Honkers, also 2-1, are off until a home matchup against Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman on April 23.
