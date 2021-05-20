BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles finished sixth in the 11-team Brookings Invitational girls’ golf tournament, held Thursday at Brookings Country Club.
Mitchell won the team title, shooting a score of 329 to beat Harrisburg (341) by 12 strokes. Aberdeen Central (343), Watertown (348) and Pierre (354) rounded out the first five.
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa shot 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors, five strokes better than Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink (75). Danielle Podoll of Aberdeen Central was third, shooting a 76.
Yankton finished at 355, led by Tatum Hohenthaner’s 83. Halle Stephenson shot 85, Jillian Eidsness carded a 90 and Morgan Sundleaf shot 97 to round out the Gazelles score.
Also for Yankton, Elsie Larson shot 100 and Gracie Brockberg shot 101.
Yankton now turns its attentions to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, May 27 at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course.
