BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 60, Rapid City Central 57
Alcester-Hudson 48, Menno 38
Brandon Valley 54, Brookings 30
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Freeman 42
Burke 50, Centerville 45
DeSmet 55, Arlington 16
Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Estelline/Hendricks 52
Deubrook 57, Lake Preston 50
Ethan 49, Wessington Springs 38
Faulkton 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 43
Florence/Henry 72, Wilmot 30
Gayville-Volin 52, Irene-Wakonda 51
Hill City 69, Edgemont 62
Jones County 44, Philip 40
Langford 53, Herreid/Selby Area 32
Lennox 51, Sioux City, North, Iowa 33
Northwestern 50, Britton-Hecla 37
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49, Colman-Egan 40
Rapid City Christian 81, Shiloh Christian, N.D. 67
Rapid City Stevens 53, Pierre 40
Redfield 59, Deuel 50
Sioux Falls Christian 67, Watertown 56
Sioux Falls Washington 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 69
Tea Area 70, Madison 43
Vermillion 53, Parkston 20
Wagner 82, Bon Homme 56
Yankton 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Beresford 59, Garretson 49
Flandreau 82, Baltic 61
Semifinal
Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 50
Sioux Valley 63, Parker 39
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 51, Rapid City Central 40
Belle Fourche 53, Chadron, Neb. 33
Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 46
Burke 53, Centerville 47
Ethan 54, Wessington Springs 26
Faith 54, Bowman County, N.D. 50
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Langford 16
Highmore-Harrold 47, Sully Buttes 37
Irene-Wakonda 45, Gayville-Volin 39
Iroquois 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 17
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Beresford 28
Menno 55, Alcester-Hudson 32
New Underwood 53, Lead-Deadwood 29
Rapid City Stevens 59, Pierre 40
Redfield 54, Deuel 18
Sisseton 56, Groton Area 45
St. Thomas More 65, Sioux Falls Washington 60
Vermillion 50, Parkston 43
Wagner 61, Bon Homme 55
Webster 53, Britton-Hecla 25
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Amherst 59, Overton 35
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34
Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 38
Aurora 51, Schuyler 37
Bayard 54, Potter-Dix 46
Beatrice 49, Seward 41
Bellevue West 74, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 72
Bennington 71, Platteview 27
Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Giltner 18
Central Valley 55, Nebraska Christian 40
Chadron 53, Belle Fourche, S.D. 40
Creighton 43, Randolph 36
Deshler 50, Shelton 47
Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Hastings 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Diller-Odell 39
Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23
Gering 58, Sidney 49
Gibbon 47, Ord 30
Grand Island 59, Lincoln High 51
Grand Island Northwest 63, Columbus Lakeview 22
Hemingford 61, Minatare 33
Hershey 71, Maxwell 42
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49, Sterling 38
Hyannis 69, South Platte 44
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Kenesaw 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 48
Lewiston 46, Cedar Bluffs 31
Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36
Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16
Loomis 63, Elm Creek 58
Malcolm 46, Milford 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37
McCool Junction 63, Meridian 38
Medicine Valley 45, Arapahoe 32
Mitchell 76, Scottsbluff 68
Mullen 67, Brady 28
Neligh-Oakdale 49, Plainview 25
Oakland-Craig 60, Stanton 33
Omaha Central 76, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Christian Academy 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 38
Omaha Skutt Catholic 81, Omaha Roncalli 48
Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51
Papillion-LaVista 51, Bellevue East 45
Parkview Christian 45, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Ponca 59, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 49
Ralston 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 45
Red Cloud 30, Harvard 18
Sandhills Valley 72, Creek Valley 38
Santee 74, St. Edward 29
Shelby/Rising City 46, Exeter/Milligan 32
Silver Lake 51, Blue Hill 45
Southwest 77, Cambridge 36
Spalding Academy 51, CWC 23
Superior 53, Thayer Central 36
Sutton 52, Centennial 50, OT
Twin River 60, David City 42
Wallace 60, Arthur County 30
Walthill 72, Wakefield 61
Waverly 50, Norris 41
West Holt 48, Summerland 47
West Point-Beemer 49, Wisner-Pilger 36
Wood River 51, Ravenna 33
Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament
Consolation
Bloomfield 41, Winside 18
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament
Osmond 54, Lutheran High Northeast 49
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29
Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39
Arthur County 46, Wallace 31
Auburn 49, Johnson County Central 19
Aurora 75, Schuyler 13
Beatrice 43, Seward 29
Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33
Bellevue West 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 38
Bennington 71, Platteview 27
Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41
Broken Bow 30, Holdrege 18
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Giltner 12
CWC 68, Spalding Academy 10
Centennial 47, Sutton 40
Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31
Clarkson/Leigh 68, East Butler 33
Crawford 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 27
Creighton 47, Randolph 22
David City 62, Twin River 43
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary’s 34
Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28
Exeter/Milligan 44, Shelby/Rising City 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Diller-Odell 25
Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19
Gordon/Rushville 32, Valentine 22
Gothenburg 54, McCook 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Kearney Catholic 36
Grand Island Northwest 50, Columbus Lakeview 27
Hershey 61, Maxwell 30
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33
Kearney 48, Lincoln Southeast 30
Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Lewiston 44, Cedar Bluffs 32
Lincoln High 73, Grand Island 23
Louisville 54, Syracuse 41
Malcolm 46, Milford 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26
Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45
Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32
Mullen 54, Brady 1
Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22
Norris 50, Waverly 29
North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Perkins County 54
O’Neill 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 23
Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28
Ogallala 41, Cozad 31
Omaha Central 72, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Gross Catholic 72, Ralston 19
Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23
Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Overton 47, Amherst 45
Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue East 49
Pender 49, North Bend Central 42
Pierce 43, Wayne 30
Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24
Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 41
Potter-Dix 8, Bayard 0
Red Cloud 28, Harvard 21
Sandhills Valley 67, Creek Valley 44
Santee 63, St. Edward 25
Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43
Shelton 40, Deshler 37
Sidney 51, Gering 43
South Platte 87, Hyannis 19
Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26
Southwest 39, Cambridge 33
St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10
Sterling 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46
Summerland 43, West Holt 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Axtell 26
Sutherland 42, Sandhills/Thedford 41
Thayer Central 46, Superior 43
Wakefield 79, Walthill 35
Weeping Water 51, Conestoga 37
Wood River 46, Ravenna 17
Yutan 40, Mead 26
Hartington-New. Post-Holiday Tourn.
Championship
Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
Siouxland Christian, Iowa vs. Omaha Nation, ccd.
