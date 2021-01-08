BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 60, Rapid City Central 57

Alcester-Hudson 48, Menno 38

Brandon Valley 54, Brookings 30

Bridgewater-Emery 67, Freeman 42

Burke 50, Centerville 45

DeSmet 55, Arlington 16

Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Estelline/Hendricks 52

Deubrook 57, Lake Preston 50

Ethan 49, Wessington Springs 38

Faulkton 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 43

Florence/Henry 72, Wilmot 30

Gayville-Volin 52, Irene-Wakonda 51

Hill City 69, Edgemont 62

Jones County 44, Philip 40

Langford 53, Herreid/Selby Area 32

Lennox 51, Sioux City, North, Iowa 33

Northwestern 50, Britton-Hecla 37

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49, Colman-Egan 40

Rapid City Christian 81, Shiloh Christian, N.D. 67

Rapid City Stevens 53, Pierre 40

Redfield 59, Deuel 50

Sioux Falls Christian 67, Watertown 56

Sioux Falls Washington 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 69

Tea Area 70, Madison 43

Vermillion 53, Parkston 20

Wagner 82, Bon Homme 56

Yankton 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Beresford 59, Garretson 49

Flandreau 82, Baltic 61

Semifinal

Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 50

Sioux Valley 63, Parker 39

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 51, Rapid City Central 40

Belle Fourche 53, Chadron, Neb. 33

Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 46

Burke 53, Centerville 47

Ethan 54, Wessington Springs 26

Faith 54, Bowman County, N.D. 50

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Langford 16

Highmore-Harrold 47, Sully Buttes 37

Irene-Wakonda 45, Gayville-Volin 39

Iroquois 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 17

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Beresford 28

Menno 55, Alcester-Hudson 32

New Underwood 53, Lead-Deadwood 29

Rapid City Stevens 59, Pierre 40

Redfield 54, Deuel 18

Sisseton 56, Groton Area 45

St. Thomas More 65, Sioux Falls Washington 60

Vermillion 50, Parkston 43

Wagner 61, Bon Homme 55

Webster 53, Britton-Hecla 25

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Amherst 59, Overton 35

Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34

Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 38

Aurora 51, Schuyler 37

Bayard 54, Potter-Dix 46

Beatrice 49, Seward 41

Bellevue West 74, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 72

Bennington 71, Platteview 27

Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Giltner 18

Central Valley 55, Nebraska Christian 40

Chadron 53, Belle Fourche, S.D. 40

Creighton 43, Randolph 36

Deshler 50, Shelton 47

Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Hastings 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Diller-Odell 39

Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23

Gering 58, Sidney 49

Gibbon 47, Ord 30

Grand Island 59, Lincoln High 51

Grand Island Northwest 63, Columbus Lakeview 22

Hemingford 61, Minatare 33

Hershey 71, Maxwell 42

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49, Sterling 38

Hyannis 69, South Platte 44

Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Kenesaw 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 48

Lewiston 46, Cedar Bluffs 31

Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36

Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16

Loomis 63, Elm Creek 58

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37

McCool Junction 63, Meridian 38

Medicine Valley 45, Arapahoe 32

Mitchell 76, Scottsbluff 68

Mullen 67, Brady 28

Neligh-Oakdale 49, Plainview 25

Oakland-Craig 60, Stanton 33

Omaha Central 76, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Christian Academy 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 38

Omaha Skutt Catholic 81, Omaha Roncalli 48

Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51

Papillion-LaVista 51, Bellevue East 45

Parkview Christian 45, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Ponca 59, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 49

Ralston 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 45

Red Cloud 30, Harvard 18

Sandhills Valley 72, Creek Valley 38

Santee 74, St. Edward 29

Shelby/Rising City 46, Exeter/Milligan 32

Silver Lake 51, Blue Hill 45

Southwest 77, Cambridge 36

Spalding Academy 51, CWC 23

Superior 53, Thayer Central 36

Sutton 52, Centennial 50, OT

Twin River 60, David City 42

Wallace 60, Arthur County 30

Walthill 72, Wakefield 61

Waverly 50, Norris 41

West Holt 48, Summerland 47

West Point-Beemer 49, Wisner-Pilger 36

Wood River 51, Ravenna 33

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament

Consolation

Bloomfield 41, Winside 18

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament

Osmond 54, Lutheran High Northeast 49

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29

Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39

Arthur County 46, Wallace 31

Auburn 49, Johnson County Central 19

Aurora 75, Schuyler 13

Beatrice 43, Seward 29

Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33

Bellevue West 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 38

Bennington 71, Platteview 27

Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41

Broken Bow 30, Holdrege 18

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Giltner 12

CWC 68, Spalding Academy 10

Centennial 47, Sutton 40

Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31

Clarkson/Leigh 68, East Butler 33

Crawford 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 27

Creighton 47, Randolph 22

David City 62, Twin River 43

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary’s 34

Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28

Exeter/Milligan 44, Shelby/Rising City 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Diller-Odell 25

Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19

Gordon/Rushville 32, Valentine 22

Gothenburg 54, McCook 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Kearney Catholic 36

Grand Island Northwest 50, Columbus Lakeview 27

Hershey 61, Maxwell 30

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33

Kearney 48, Lincoln Southeast 30

Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

Lewiston 44, Cedar Bluffs 32

Lincoln High 73, Grand Island 23

Louisville 54, Syracuse 41

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26

Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45

Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32

Mullen 54, Brady 1

Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22

Norris 50, Waverly 29

North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Perkins County 54

O’Neill 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 23

Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28

Ogallala 41, Cozad 31

Omaha Central 72, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Gross Catholic 72, Ralston 19

Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23

Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Overton 47, Amherst 45

Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue East 49

Pender 49, North Bend Central 42

Pierce 43, Wayne 30

Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24

Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 41

Potter-Dix 8, Bayard 0

Red Cloud 28, Harvard 21

Sandhills Valley 67, Creek Valley 44

Santee 63, St. Edward 25

Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43

Shelton 40, Deshler 37

Sidney 51, Gering 43

South Platte 87, Hyannis 19

Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26

Southwest 39, Cambridge 33

St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10

Sterling 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Summerland 43, West Holt 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Axtell 26

Sutherland 42, Sandhills/Thedford 41

Thayer Central 46, Superior 43

Wakefield 79, Walthill 35

Weeping Water 51, Conestoga 37

Wood River 46, Ravenna 17

Yutan 40, Mead 26

Hartington-New. Post-Holiday Tourn.

Championship

Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

Siouxland Christian, Iowa vs. Omaha Nation, ccd.

