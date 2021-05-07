BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks finished the dual season with a trio of victories in a boys’ tennis quadrangular on Friday in Brookings.
Yankton edged Huron 5-4, thanks to four wins in singles play.
Gage Becker, Zac Briggs, Ryan Schulte and Harrison Krajewski each won in singles play. Briggs and Krajewski teamed up for Yankton’s doubles win.
The Bucks swept Aberdeen Central in doubles play to earn a 6-3 victory over the Golden Eagles.
Becker, Briggs and Krajewski won in singles play for Yankton.
The Bucks swept doubles play and nearly swept singles play in an 8-1 victory over Brookings.
Becker, Briggs, Schulte, Krajewski and Dylan Ridgway each won in singles play.
Yankton now turns its attentions to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, May 13 in Harrisburg.
YANKTON 5, HURON 4
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Eh Dah 11-10 (7-5); Eh Kalu H def. Keaton List 10-4; Zac Briggs Y def. Roger Puterbaugh 10-6; Ryan Schulte Y def. Moo Sher Say 10-6; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Hay Klu Moo Taw 10-5; Lay Kpaw Wah H def. Dylan Ridgway 10-4
DOUBLES: Dah-Kalu H def. Becker-Quentin Moser 10-6; Puterbaugh-Say H def. List-Schulte 10-7; Briggs-Krajewski Y def. Taw-Wah 10-7
JV: Corrigan Johnke Y def. Lah Doh Soe 7-6 (7-2); Johnke Y def. Augie Hendrickson 6-2
YANKTON 6, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Gabe Goetz 10-2; Zach Gonsor AC def. Keaton List 10-4; Zac Briggs Y def. Ian Ahlberg 10-6; Lincooln Wilkinson AC def. Ryan Schulte 11-9; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Henry Fouberg 10-2; Brett Jacobs AC def. Dylan Ridgway 10-5
DOUBLES: Becker-Quentin Moser Y def. Goetz-Gonsor 10-6; List-Schulte Y def. Ahlberg-Wilkinson 11-10 (7-4); Briggs-Krajewski Y def. Fouberg-Jacobs 10-3
JV: Taye Cundiff AC def. Corrigan Johnke 7-5; Jack Riggs AC def. Johnke 6-3
YANKTON 8, BROOKINGS 1
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Micah Ardry 10-2; Dawson Peters B def. Keaton List 10-2; Zach Briggs Y def. Derek Brallier by default; Ryan Schulte Y def. Ayden Asche 10-1; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Aditya Tummala 10-2; Dylan Ridgway Y def. Braylon Peters 10-2
DOUBLES: Becker-Quentin Moser Y def. Ardry-D. Peters 10-5; List-Schulte Y def. Brallier-Asche by default; Briggs-Krajewski Y def. Tummala-B. Peters
JV: Corrigan Johnke Y def. Carson Kreie 6-1; Johnke-Ridgway Y def. Kreie-Brody Bachman
