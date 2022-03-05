SIOUX FALLS – The first ever undefeated team in Summit League men’s basketball history, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, entered the Summit League Tournament looking to keep their winning streak alive against the eight seeded Omaha Mavericks.
The Jacks were also looking to battle the demons of the Denny Sanford Premier Center. In the last two Summit League Tournaments held in the Premier Center (2019, 2020) SDSU lost in the opening round as the higher seed, including as the No. 1 seed in 2019.
The Mavs kept things closer than the Jacks would have liked, but ultimately SDSU pulled out the 87-79 win over Omaha Saturday night inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
“At the end of the day when we’re in the league that we’re in, we’re all playing, possibly our last game,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “The effort that you’re going to get from the other opponent, there’s nothing to lose. It’s either win or go home.”
The first half was a game of runs as the Mavs would open up a lead and the Jacks would respond with a run to take it back. The Jacks got the last say of the half as a Baylor Scheierman bounced in a three-pointer with less than a second remaining to stretch the lead out to six, 48-42.
A big part of Omaha’s competitive start was freshman Frankie Fidler. Fidler tallied 22 first-half points to lead all scorers.
“His confidence is terrific for a young kid,” Henderson said. “He plays with great swagger, with great confidence. He can score it in a lot of different ways adn they do a good job spacing the floor and letting him play one-on-one.”
SDSU slowly started to open things up in the second half, stretching the lead to double figures early into the half. Five minutes into the second half, the Jacks lead was 58-48. Seven minutes later, the SDSU lead grew to 12, 70-58. Omaha was hanging around.
The Mavs started to run out of gas with five minutes to play as the Jacks stretched out a 17-point lead with five minutes remaining. Omaha clawed back within eight, but it was too little too late for the Mavs.
Douglas Wilson tallied 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Jacks. Scheierman added 20 points, five assists and three boards.
Fidler led Omaha with 34 points. Felix Lemetti added 13 points and Akol Arop 10.
The Jacks are on to the semifinals with the win over the Mavs. The last time the Jacks made the conference championship game came in 2018 when SDSU defeated USD in the title game.
“It’s just another game,” Scheierman said. “The second step in a three step process. Whoever we play, we’re going to be ready to play them, ready to go and looking forward to Monday.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
OMAHA (5-25)
Frankie Fidler 11-18 9-10 34, Akol Arop 5-9 0-1 10, Dylan Brougham 3-5 2-2 8, Marco Smith 3-5 0-0 8, Felix Lemetti 5-11 0-0 13, Sam’i Roe 2-5 0-0 4, Darrius Hughes 1-2 0-0 2, Kyle Luedtke 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-57 11-13 79
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (28-4)
Douglas Wilson 7-14 8-10 22, Zeke Mayo 2-7 1-2 7, Baylor Scheierman 6-12 4-6 20, Charlie Easley 2-5 2-2 7, Alex Arians 2-6 2-2 7, Luke Appel 3-5 3-4 9, Matt Mims 2-3 2-2 7, Matt Dentlinger 3-5 3-5 9. TOTALS: 27-57 25-33 87.
At the Half: SDSU 48, UNO 42. Three-Pointers: SDSU 8-17 (Scheierman 4-6, Mayo 2-5, Mims 1-2, Easley 1-3, Arians 0-1), UNO 8-15 (Lemetti 3-7, Fidler 3-3, Smith 2-3, Arop 0-1, Luedtke 0-1). Rebounds: SDSU 32 (Arians 8), UNO 31 (Arop 7). Assists: SDSU 13 (Scheierman 5), UNO 12 (Lemetti 5). Steals: SDSU 7 (Easley 3), UNO 4 (Brougham 2). Blocked Shots: SDSU 2 (Wilson, Dentlinger), UNO 1 (Roe). Personal Fouls: UNO 26, SDSU 15. Fouled Out: UNO 1, SDSU 0. Turnovers: UNO 15, SDSU 7. Attendance: 9,336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.