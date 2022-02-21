MENNO — Menno came back from a 13-7 halftime deficit to claim a 32-30 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in the opening round of the Region 5B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Menno.
Grace Nusz posted 10 points and eight rebounds for Menno, which will travel to top-seeded Centerville today (Tuesday). Abby Bender scored eight points. Bridget Vaith had eight rebounds and Paityn Huber added seven rebounds in the victory.
Alivia Weber led Freeman Academy-Marion with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jada Koerner posted eight rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots for the Bearcats.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (4-16) 6 7 7 10 — 30
MENNO (5-16) 5 2 10 15 — 32
