PARKSTON — Pairings for the 43rd annual Parkston Basketball Classic, scheduled for Dec. 30 at the Parkston Armour, have been announced.
The event will consist of three girls’ and three boys’ games, beginning with the Dakota Valley girls against Wessington Springs at 11 a.m. The Dakota Valley boys will take on Chamberlain at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Viborg-Hurley girls against Wall at 2 p.m. and the McCook Central-Montrose boys against Corsica-Stickney at 3:30 p.m. The final games of the day will match Parkston against Centerville, with the girls at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.
