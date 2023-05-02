SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks split a triangular on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln swept Yankton 9-0.
Yankton bounced back to edge Sioux Falls Christian 5-4. Zachary Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, Christopher Rockne and Miles Krajewski each won in singles play. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski won in doubles play.
Yankton, which finished 15-7, now turns its attentions to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championship, May 9 in Mitchell. That will be the final event before the state Class AA Tournament, May 18-19 in Sioux Falls.
Yankton also went 1-1 in JV action, falling to Lincoln 9-0 and beating the Chargers 7-2.
VARSITY
LINCOLN 9, YANKTON 0
SINGLES: Rocky McKenzie L def. Zachary Briggs 6-0, 6-1; Drew Gohl L def. Harrison Krajewski 6-0, 6-4; River McKenzie L def. Christopher Rockne 6-0, 6-0; Arthur Tao L def. Miles Krajewski 6-0, 6-2; Christopher Tao L def. Jack Pederson 7-5, 6-0; Jacob Husser L def. Ethan Marsh 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: Ro. McKenzie-Gohl L def. Briggs-H. Krajewski 6-3, 6-2; Ri. McKenzie-A. Tao L def. Rockne-Pederson 6-0, 6-0; C. Tao-Husser L def. M. Krajewski-Marsh 7-6 (7-1), 6-4
YANKTON 5, S.F. CHRISTIAN 4
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs L def. Daniel Puumala 6-2, 6-4; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Grant Santema 6-1, 6-4; Christopher Rockne Y def. Jack Squier 1-6, 6-4, (10-2); Miles Krajewski Y def. James Woodward 6-3, 6-3; Rex Lefever C def. Jack Pederson 6-3, 6-2; Jack DeJong C def. Ethan Marsh 6-4, 6-4
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y de.f Puumala-Squire 6-1, 7-5; Santema-Woodward C def. Rockne-Pederson 6-2, 6-4; Lefever-DeYoung C def. M. Krajewski-Marsh 7-6 (7-4), 6-4
JUNIOR VARSITY
LINCOLN 9, YANKTON 0
SINGLES: Connor Husser L def. Luke Moeller 6-0, 6-1; Peter Stich L def. Hunter Eggen 6-0, 6-0; Miles Brokenleg L def. Patrick Kralicek 6-0, 6-2; Ronan Hartwig L def. Chase Howe 6-0, 6-2; Tate Wietfeld L def. Parker Riley 6-2, 6-2; Ian Campbell L def. Michael Ferden 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES: Husser-Stich L def. Kralicek-Moeller 6-2, 6-0; Brokenleg-Hartwig L def. Howe-Eggen 6-2, 6-3; Wietfeld-Campbell L def. Riley-Ferden 6-1, 6-2
YANKTON 7, S.F. CHRISTIAN 2
SINGLES: Luke Moeller Y def. Logan Boyle 10-9 (7-5); Hunter Eggen Y def. Brady Cotton 10-2; logan Ligtenberg C def. Patrick Kralicek 10-5; Aaron Soroka C def. Chase Howe 10-5; Parker Riley Y def. Jacob Woodward 10-8; Michael Ferden Y def. Luke VanLeeuwen 10-8
DOUBLES: Kralicek-Moeller Y def. Boyle-Cotton 10-7; Howe-Eggen Y def. Ligtenberg-Soroka 10-8; Riley-Ferden C def. Woodward-VanLeeuwen 10-7
