SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty finished eighth in both the men’s and women’s divisions of the Dordt Holiday Inn Classic cross country meet, Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Augustana won the women’s division 20 to 64 over host Dordt. Morningside (88), Doane (94) and Wayne State (123) rounded out the top five.
Augustana’s Cami Streff (18:28.24) and Aubrey Surage (18:35.33) finished 1-2 in the 5,000-meter race. Wayne State’s Allie Rosener (Newcastle, Nebraska) was 13th in 19:15.51, with Brooke Solomon (Yankton) 25th in 19:52.16.
Mount Marty finished at 245 points, led by Emma Neises (22:27.19) in 81st. Gracie Rippen (23:27.04) finished 92nd, Tayler Carlson (23:38.01) was 95th, Leighton Mlady (23:50.54) was 97th and Bree Eisenhauer (Bloomfield, Nebraska; 25:42.73) was 101st for the Lancers.
Dordt won the men’s title, 18 to 79 over Doane. Wayne State (99), Northwestern (100) and Bellevue (126) rounded out the top five.
Daniel Street, competing unattached, won the 8,000-meter event in 24:57.63, followed by Dordt’s Jacob Vander Plaats (25:17.99) and Eric Steiger (25:27.35). Dordt’s Thaniel Schroeder (Freeman) was 10th in 26:00.54.
Mount Marty finished at 192 points, led by a ninth place finish from Brian Santiago (Hartington) in 25:57.37. Lukas Blankman (28:51.83) was 65th, Caden Ideker (29:04.35) was 71st, Mason Schlunsen (29:31.38) was 76th and Cristobal Gonzalez (29:37.99) was 80th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.