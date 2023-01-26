VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team used a 25-8 second quarter to get past the Western Illinois Leathernecks 74-56 in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.
“That second quarter was really the turning point,” Karius said. “We got to go inside a bit and their bigs got into foul trouble.”
Carley Duffney led South Dakota with 20 points in the contest. She is now averaging 15.9 points in her last six games.
“Carley Duffney played really well,” Karius said. “Our guards did a great job of getting her the ball. (It’s) great for her to show that consistency now in a couple of games.”
Karius added that it was “a matter of time” for Duffney’s breakout, as there were two full seasons where Duffney did not play in a game.
“Am I surprised? No,” Karius said.
“I’m pleasantly surprised that a few weeks ago, it felt like she was more consistently showing (a scoring ability) in practice. Moving her into the starting lineup gave us a chance to change matchups in a couple of games. It was necessary. Now, she’s shown consistency here scoring and exploiting mismatches. She is a mismatch for a lot of teams. It’s fun to see.”
Duffney said she is trying to play aggressively on the offensive end.
“I felt a little bit timid at the beginning of the year,” Duffney said. “It’s also my teammates being able to find me and having great assist from them. One of them being Grace (Larkins), of course.”
Larkins registered 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the contest. She had six assists at halftime and was closing in on an triple-double that has still eluded her this season.
“For Grace to, again, come so close to a triple-double where she’s been one or two (assists or rebounds) off, she impacts the game in so many ways,” Karius said. “She really picks and chooses her moments to go and push in transition. She had a couple good looks at that today.”
Even though Larkins struggled from the floor throughout the game, shooting 4-13, she hit a critical 3-pointer to give the Coyotes a 65-52 lead with 3:03 remaining.
“You’re not going to make shots every single game,” Larkins said. “That’s expected. You have to know that it’s going to be your teammates day sometimes. I know my teammates are going to knock their shots down even if I’m not. Being able to hit one at the end (is going to) help me sleep a little bit better tonight.”
Alexi Hempe hit a 3-pointer on USD’s next possession to ice the game, which Larkins said was “awesome.” Karius stated the two 3-pointers late happened because of how well the Coyotes moved the ball.
“We went out and attacked the zone when they went to it late,” Karius said.
Duffney and Larkins combined to shoot 21 free throws against a physical Leathernecks defense to get them into foul trouble.
“The combination of either getting to the rim or being smart and drawing those fouls was a game changer tonight,” Karius said.
Addi Brownfield led WIU with 16 points.
USD improved to 11-10 (7-3 Summit), while WIU fell to 8-13 (3-7 Summit).
The Coyotes host the St. Thomas Tommies Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the SCSC. Karius said she expects the game to be back-and-forth and credited St. Thomas’ ability to limit opponents’ possessions with good defense.
“It’ll be an interesting one because we are trying to get that balance for ourselves,” Karius said. We were really good in transition (tonight). Grace certainly sets the tone and likes to push it. We’ve got to be able to control and balance that based on who we are right now.”
