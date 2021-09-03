RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 6-1 victory over Yankton in club high school softball action on Friday.
Addison Binde and Tori Vellek each had two hits for Yankton. Paige Hatch had a hit and a RBI. Lainie Keller, Brooklyn Townsend and Hannah Sailer each had a hit in the effort.
Grace Behrns took the loss, striking out four in five innings of work.
The Gazelles will play Stevens and Rapid City Central again today (Saturday).
R.C. Central 9, Yankton 5
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central scored seven runs in the sixth inning to claim a 9-5 victory over Yankton in club high school softball action on Friday.
Tori Vellek went 2-for-3, and Lainie Keller had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Regan Garry had a hit and two RBI. Addison Binde, Elle Feser, Brooklyn Townsend and Hannah Sailer each had a hit in the effort.
Garry took the loss.
