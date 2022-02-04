BLOOMFIELD, Neb. —In the first place game of the Clark bracket in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament in Bloomfield Friday night, Bloomfield defeated Wausa 46-23.
Madison Abbenhaus led Bloomfield (11-9) with 21 points. Christina Martinson added nine points.
No stats reported for Wausa (7-14).
Bloomfield is at Santee Tuesday. Wausa is at home against Hartington-Newcastle Tuesday.
WAUSA (7-14) 6 2 7 8 —23
BLOOMFIELD (11-9) 8 15 13 10 —46
Other Games
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 70, Marty 62, 2OT
MARTY — A double-double for Megan Reiner was the difference in a Tripp-Delmont-Armour 70-62 double-overtime win over Marty Friday night.
Reiner tallied 35 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals for Tripp-Delmont-Armour (6-8). Hannah Stremick added 14 points and Emma Faller eight points.
Jayla Bruguier tallied 29 points for Marty (7-5). Hawk Bear added 19 points and Nevaeh Medicine Horn 10.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour hosts Wessington Springs today in Armour. Marty is at Lower Brule Monday.
TDA (6-8) 13 16 14 8 8 11 —70
MARTY (7-5) 14 14 8 15 8 3 —62
Parkston 56, Gregory 44
PARKSTON —An Allison Ziebart double-double led Parkston to a 56-44 win over Gregory Friday night in Parkston.
Ziebart tallied 16 points and 13 rebounds for Parkston (12-2). Abby Hohn contributed 12 points and five rebounds. Gracie Oakley added 11 points and Faith Oakley 10 points in the win.
Cassidy Keizer led Gregory (4-10) with 17 points and five rebounds. Brooklyn Kenzy added nine points.
Parkston takes on Sioux Falls Christian in the NEC/Dak 12 Clash in Madison today (Saturday). Gregory hosts Leola-Frederick Area today.
GREGORY (4-10) 5 9 10 20 —44
PARKSTON (12-2) 7 18 14 17 —56
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 73, Colome 22
CORSICA — A big night for Josie Brouwer leads Andes Central-Dakota Christian to a 73-22 win over Colome Friday night in Corsica.
Brouwer tallied 20 points and seven steals to lead AC-DC (10-5). Allison Muckey added 12 points and Lexie VanderPol nine.
Toree Ringing Shield and Maura Luedre tallied 10 points apiece to lead Colome (1-14).
AC-DC faces Marty today (Saturday). Colome is facing Centerville today.
COLOME (1-14) 2 5 6 9 —22
AC-DC (10-5) 23 26 13 11 —73
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.